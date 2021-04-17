AC Valhalla Take Or Leave Resources: What Is The Best Decision To Make In This Quest?

During The Seas of Fate hunt, you have the option of taking the resources for yourself or leaving them for Styrbjorn. It's suggested that you take the loot that was recently rescued from Kjotve's fortress to help you settle in England, but Sigurd disagrees. At this point you will have to make a decision. Continue reading the article to know everything about this quest.

AC Valhalla Take or Leave Resources

Should you leave or take the resources to England in AC Valhalla? The game will present the players many times for making several decisions but this is one of the first big decisions that you will experience in the game.

If you choose to take the resources to England You can receive 600 supplies and 20 raw materials if you want to transport the resources to England. Sigurd will disagree with your choice, but he will eventually defer to you. Styrbjorn isn't pleased either, and although he doesn't initiate a war, he feels cheated by both of you and expresses his displeasure as you prepare to leave.

If you choose to leave the resources for Styrbjorn Before you set sail, you'll obtain 300 supplies and 20 raw materials if you want to abandon the resources with Styrbjorn. Styrbjorn will be sad to see you both go, but Sigurd will be happy with your decision and will give you his blessing for the journey ahead.



AC Valhalla Update

Wrath of the Druids, the first Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, will be published in Spring 2021. Winning the favour of the Gaelic Kings opens a new map, and travelling to Ireland might hint at a similar storyline in the upcoming DLC. The official synopsis reads, According to the official synopsis:

"Explore the haunted wilds and beautiful landscapes of Ireland as you battle a druidic cult known as the Children of Danu. Conquer ring forts, master the art of smuggling, and gain the favour of Gaelic kings in a new open-world adventure."

Layla, Assassin's Creed's newest modern-day heroine, will be the one reliving Eivor's memories now that she has joined The Reader. As revealed in the storey, Basim is the new main character, and it's likely that players can play Basim as the storey continues into AC 2021. Wrath of the Druids is likely to reveal more detail about the Druids, thanks to the Druid's magic and Loki's involvement in Eivor's memories.

