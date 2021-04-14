AC Valhalla Tarben: How To Romance With Tarben In Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Quick links:
Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal
AC Valhalla from Ubisoft is known to have tons of features and more additional content keep getting added to it in the form of DLC. One of the features in it is to be able to romance with other characters but it requires the player to first build a relationship of trust with that character. One of such characters with whom you can have a relationship is Tarben. Continue reading to know about the AC Valhalla Tarben romance options.
To romance Tarben, you must first complete The Baker's Plaint, in which Eivor discovers more about Tarben's backstory when assisting him in obtaining supplies from a nearby market. You won't be able to start this search until the Bakery in Ravensthorpe is completed. Before you can do this, you'll need to have a settlement with a Level 2 - Colony status.
After you've finished The Baker's Plaint, you can move on to Man of Mystery, which will fill in some of the gaps in Tarben's backstory and confirm some of the doubts you had when visiting the market and reading the bakery notes. When Eivor and Tarben have completely trusted each other, you may ask Tarben, "Shall we spend some time together?" As a result, Eivor and Tarben will spend some time fishing together at Ravensthorpe's docks.
You would have to wait a few days after the fishing to talk with Tarben again. When you do, he'll show his interest in Eivor, and you'll have the chance to express your own feelings and start a relationship with him. From then on, you'll have the same options as most partnerships, but you'll still be able to go fishing, have drinking competitions, and play Orleg together whenever you want.
Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal