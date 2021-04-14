AC Valhalla Tarben: How To Romance With Tarben In Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

AC Valhalla from Ubisoft is known to have tons of features and more additional content keep getting added to it in the form of DLC. One of the features in it is to be able to romance with other characters but it requires the player to first build a relationship of trust with that character. One of such characters with whom you can have a relationship is Tarben. Continue reading to know about the AC Valhalla Tarben romance options.

How to Romance Tarben in AC Valhalla?

To romance Tarben, you must first complete The Baker's Plaint, in which Eivor discovers more about Tarben's backstory when assisting him in obtaining supplies from a nearby market. You won't be able to start this search until the Bakery in Ravensthorpe is completed. Before you can do this, you'll need to have a settlement with a Level 2 - Colony status.

After you've finished The Baker's Plaint, you can move on to Man of Mystery, which will fill in some of the gaps in Tarben's backstory and confirm some of the doubts you had when visiting the market and reading the bakery notes. When Eivor and Tarben have completely trusted each other, you may ask Tarben, "Shall we spend some time together?" As a result, Eivor and Tarben will spend some time fishing together at Ravensthorpe's docks.

You would have to wait a few days after the fishing to talk with Tarben again. When you do, he'll show his interest in Eivor, and you'll have the chance to express your own feelings and start a relationship with him. From then on, you'll have the same options as most partnerships, but you'll still be able to go fishing, have drinking competitions, and play Orleg together whenever you want.

AC Valhalla Update 1.2

Ostara Festival Developers added in-game support for the Ostara Festival. The Ostara Festival will be available from March 18 to April 8. It will feature a bloomy Ravensthorpe, some unique side activities (such as egg hunts), and special rewards. Developers will provide more details about the Ostara Season content in the First Look article coming March 18.

Change Appearance / Transmog Added a Change Appearance aka Transmog to the game. Change your gear and weapon appearance within the same category of items at Gunnar’s blacksmith in Ravensthorpe for 50 silver. “This piece was already exceptionally beautiful, but if there’s anyone who could improve it, it’s me!” —Gunnar Changed items will be marked with a star in the inventory.

New Skills Fearless Leaper = When activated, the leap attack damage has a larger area of effect and can be done at any height. Raven’s Loot = Your raven gathers loot from targets killed with ranged attacks. Loot Food = Eivor now has a higher chance of looting food from dead bodies.

Close Camera Option We added a close camera option to the game. Once toggled, it will activate a closer camera during regular gameplay. The camera will zoom out during combat encounters. The option can be toggled in the Gameplay menu.



Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal