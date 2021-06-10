AC Valhalla Thorstein Choice Guide: How To Complete Snaring Thorstein Mission?

AC Valhalla is a game of multiple quests and challenges. Depicting the story of a Viking, the storyline is full of events and plots. However, a lot of readers seem to be wondering about AC Valhalla Thorstein choice. Keep reading the article for a detailed Thorstein Choice Guide.

Ac Valhalla Thorstein Choice Guide

Tallk to Sichfrith

When a player reaches the Snaring Thorstein mission, Eivor is asked to find Thorstein, a traitor who plots against the king and is hiding. To start with the mission, a player needs to talk to Sichfrith, Baird's son. Sichfrith tells Eivor to talk to Ama as she shows where the traitor is hiding and asks him to be careful. After the conversation in the game, a player has to find Ama, who is located at the north docks.

Find Ama and steal the key to Throwstein's hideout

When Eivor reaches the location, Ama can be seen drinking along with her friends at the docks. A player needs to challenge Ama to drink with him. As the story moves ahead, Eivor gets to know that Ama is one of Thorstein’s trusted and knows where he is hiding. She also has a key to the hideout. After winning the challenge, follow Ama to a place near the docks where she throws up. As AC Valhalla story’s move forward, Eivor has to steal the key to Thorstein’s hideout from Ama. There are two ways to do that. Firstly, a player can steal the key from her when she is throwing it out at the side of the docks, without alerting her bodyguards. Secondly, a player takes a fight with her and her bodyguard to steal the key.

Kill all the enemies at the hideout and bring Thorstein back to King's hall

Thorstein’s hideout is situated in the northeast region of the town, in Dubgail Landing. It is one of the restricted areas in the game and is heavily guarded. Head over to a tree to the west of the area to have a better vantage point. Kill the enemies from a distance or take up a close fight. Then head over to the building with torches and decorations on the door. Sneak inside the building and unlock the underground area where Thorstein is hidden with the key stolen from Ama.

Take out all the enemies and tie up Thorstein to take him back to King’s hall. At the end of the mission, Eivor has to select from three options given by the king: dignified execution, brutal death and display of cruelty. However, it does not matter which option Eivor picks as the King ultimately scraps all Thorstein's land and money and banishes him from the land. After the AC Valhalla update, a lot of initial issues with the game were solved.

IMAGE: UBISOFT WEBSITE