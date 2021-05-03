AC Valhalla Titanium Location Guide: Here Are The Locations Where You Can Obtain Titanium

Titanium, in addition to Carbon Ingots, Nickel Ingots, and Tungsten Ingots, is available in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. It's a crafting material that can be used to improve your gear. So where are all these AC Valhalla titanium locations in the game? Continue reading the article for a comprehensive guide.

AC Valhalla Titanium Use Locations

In the mid and high tier areas, look for small chests that contain other things such as Leather, Iron Ore, and Silver. East Anglia, Essexe, Eurvicscire, Snotinghamscire, Lincolnscire, and so on are all included. Titanium can be obtained from chests by players who have advanced far enough in the game, so all you have to do now is keep playing.

Keep in mind that you can get Nickel and Tungsten ingots. Nickel and Tungsten ingots are also going to be available from the locations where you will find Titanium. It can be used to upgrade high-level weapons, making it completely necessary in the late game.

Shops sell titanium as well, but there's a catch -- there's just so much titanium to go around. Each shop will have five of them, each costing 30 silver. Titanium is earned in a similar way to cloth, despite the fact that players cannot purchase fabric. Fabric upgrades the middle and later stages of the ration pouch and arrow quiver, while titanium upgrades higher level arms.

AC Valhalla Update of 3.10

Here are all the main changes that were introduced into the game as of the latest update of 3.10;

New Content Added support for Wrath of the Druids, preparing the game for the expansion release on May 13. (the players will have to go through a separate download on release day as it is required.)

New Skills Cold Rage – Ignore hit interruptions while performing successive regular melee attacks. This effect recharges after a few seconds. Eye of the North – Prevents flinching from hits while aiming with your bow. This effect recharges after a few seconds. Intense Rage – Ignore hit interruptions while performing your next off-hand parry or special attack. This effect recharges after a few seconds.



Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal