AC Valhalla Transmog Update: Check Out What Transmog Feature Does In AC Valhalla

AC Valhalla Latest Update is live now and players can try out the new features in the game. AC Valhalla Update 1.2.0 brings a whole new Easter-themed festival to the Game called Ostara. Along with that, there are other new features and skills that players can mess around with it in the game. The AC Valhalla Update has also managed to fix many of the issues and bugs causing an issue in the game. Many players want to learn more about AC Valhalla Transmog Update.

AC Valhalla Transmog Update

AC Valhalla Transmog is a very helpful feature of the game. Often players will find themselves wondering which armor to wear, indecisive of their look because of the stats of the outfit and tedious upgrading of outfits. All these issues have been solved by the AC Valhalla Transmog feature. This feature will allow the players to transmogrify any piece of armor into the look they desire. This takes the player customization onto the next level too. This isn’t a new feature to the Assassins Creed Franchise, the transmog feature was available in AC Odyssey too.

Check out the other changes in the AC Valhalla Update 1.2.0 Below:

Ostara Festival

Developers added in-game support for the Ostara Festival.

The Ostara Festival will be available from March 18 to April 8. It will feature a bloomy Ravensthorpe, some unique side activities (such as egg hunts), and special rewards.

Developers will provide more details about the Ostara Season content in the First Look article coming March 18.

Change Appearance / Transmog

Added a Change Appearance aka Transmog to the game.

Change your gear and weapon appearance within the same category of items at Gunnar’s blacksmith in Ravensthorpe for 50 silver. “This piece was already exceptionally beautiful, but if there’s anyone who could improve it, it’s me!” —Gunnar

Changed items will be marked with a star in the inventory.

New Skills

Fearless Leaper = When activated, the leap attack damage has a larger area of effect and can be done at any height.

Raven’s Loot = Your raven gathers loot from targets killed with ranged attacks.

Loot Food = Eivor now has a higher chance of looting food from dead bodies.

Close Camera Option

We added a close camera option to the game.

Once toggled, it will activate a closer camera during regular gameplay.

The camera will zoom out during combat encounters.

The option can be toggled in the Gameplay menu.

GAME IMPROVEMENTS

Miscellaneous

There will now be more cats throughout England. The best clutter.

Foxes should no longer spawn inside Lunden.

Addressed an issue that downgraded Ubisoft Connect Rewards (i.e. Spartan bow, Moonlight Axe).

Improved character physics behavior when running up the stairs. Clothes no longer go brrr.

Small boats will now catch fire when throwing torches at them.

Balancing