AC Valhalla Treasures Of Britain: Find Out The Locations For All 11 Treasures Of Britain

AC Valhalla has become one of the greatest game deliveries for 2020, it is additionally perhaps the most played portion in the Assassins Creed Franchise. The game furnishes the player with the section to antiquated Norse World where the players assume the part of a Viking named Eivor. Players are put on this courageous and perilous excursion in the game where they need to assume responsibility for a couple of areas, complete a few quests, thump down some influential individuals, and substantially more. Numerous players have been asking about AC Valhalla Treasures of Britain.

AC Valhalla Treasures of Britain

The Excalibur is perhaps the most amazing and well-known blade in the game and, in actuality. There have been gigantic legends about Excalibur. To discover and use this amazing blade, players need to discover 11 Treasures of Britain Tablets. 3 of these tablets must be acquired by overcoming Zealots and others are covered up in different pieces of England. Here are the areas for every one of the 11 Treasures of Britain Tablets to open the AC Valhalla Excalibur:

Essexe: Sancta Maria Abbey (Zealot) Suthsexe: Crawley (Zealot) Cent: Tonbridge Monastery (Zealot) Essexe: Old Cellar Suthsexe: Santlacne Mine Cent: Cavern of Trials East Anglia: Grimes Graves Hamtunscire: Red Lichen Cavern Hamtunscire: Wocig Eurvicscire: Wiccan’s Cave Snotinghamscire: Deoraby Spar Cavern

AC Valhalla Excalibur Location

The job is not done yet, after finding all the 11 tablets, the players still need to locate the Excalibur in AC Valhalla. The secret location for the AC Valhalla Excalibur is below Stonehenge but it isn’t that simple. Here how to get Excalibur location AC Valhalla:

First the players need to head to Myriddin’s cave near the Stonehenge

This area is filled with bears, so the players should stay on guard to avoid being ambushed.

They need to follow this cave until they are right under the Stonehenge

The players will reach a room where they will see the Excalibur plunged into a huge rock, just how the legends have described it.

If and only if they have found all the 11 Tablets, the Excalibur will luminate the whole room and the players can obtain it.

AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids

AC Valhalla is about to get a new DLC called Wrath of Druids. This will be the latest expansion pack that is going to be delivered by Ubisoft for AC Valhalla. In this DLC the players will be facing a cult of Druids, called the Children of Danu. This new DLC will be taking to the players to Ireland and the story will be set for this region.

AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Release Date

The exact Wrath of the Druids release date hasn’t been announced yet, last year it was mentioned that this update would be coming in the spring of 2021, now they have mentioned that players should expect this DLC available from March. Players need to be patient until the actual release date for the Wrath of the Druids is announced.

Promo Image Source: RyanHeroing Twitter