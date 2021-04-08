AC Valhalla Treasures Of River Dee: How To Complete Treasures Of River Dee Quest?

When you complete the quest "The Legacy of Saint George" and gain access to River Dee, you will be given this quest known as the "Treasures of River dee" along with one more quest. Continue reading the article to find out how to complete treasures of river dee in AC Valhalla as of the latest update.

Treasures of the River Dee's goal is to locate two pieces of Saint George's legendary armour along the River Dee. They are said to be hiding in huge military bases along the river. The Armor of Saint George can be found somewhere in the Hillview Outpost. Since the Wealth chests in each location spawn in different locations for each playthrough, their exact location within the outpost cannot be defined.

Deebury is home to Saint George's Great Helm. Since the Wealth chests in each location spawn in different locations for each playthrough, their exact location within the fort cannot be defined. You must complete the following quests to get all the items from the Saint George's gear set.

To summarise, the player will need to visit the larger Military Locations in River Dee in order to obtain these objects. These objects can be sold in a variety of places. It was often discovered in military locations including Forward Camp, Staging Camp, Hillview Outpost, and Deebury.

The latest AC Valhalla update introduced the players with Ostara Festival. In this, the developers added in-game support for the Ostara Festival and it will be available from March 18 to April 8. It will feature a bloomy Ravensthorpe, some unique side activities (such as egg hunts), and special rewards. Here are all the other additions:

Change Appearance / Transmog Added a Change Appearance aka Transmog to the game. Change your gear and weapon appearance within the same category of items at Gunnar’s blacksmith in Ravensthorpe for 50 silver. “This piece was already exceptionally beautiful, but if there’s anyone who could improve it, it’s me!” —Gunnar Changed items will be marked with a star in the inventory.

New Skills Fearless Leaper = When activated, the leap attack damage has a larger area of effect and can be done at any height. Raven’s Loot = Your raven gathers loot from targets killed with ranged attacks. Loot Food = Eivor now has a higher chance of looting food from dead bodies.

Close Camera Option We added a close camera option to the game. Once toggled, it will activate a closer camera during regular gameplay. The camera will zoom out during combat encounters. The option can be toggled in the Gameplay menu.



