AC Valhalla Twynam Farm Raid: Know All About These New River Raids In Latest Update

In the most recent patch update, River Raids were added to Assassin's Creed Valhalla. You'll be raiding plantations, towns, monasteries, and military encampments in this game mode, as the name implies. These attacks, however, will not take place on the main game maps. Instead, Ubisoft has included a few extra maps in the game that are only for raids. Continue reading to know about these new raid maps in the game.

AC Valhalla Twynam Farm Raid

The River Exe and River Severn maps are located on the game map's southern side. The River Dee, a third map a little to the north, is unlocked after you've explored the first two for clues. The three maps have different configurations, but the behaviours, mechanics, secrets, and gameplay behaviour on them are all the same.

There are a few main places on the maps where you can anticipate defensive establishments such as river blockades, ambushes, and chains, as well as a few settlements you can raid. There are in total fourteen locations available for raiding on the river Exe map:

Keats Farm

Twynam Farm

Yeardley Farm

Village of Simonsbath

Village of Dumonia

5x Small Camps

Eastern Fortification

Western Fortification

Escanceaster Monastery

Fortress of Exe

AC Valhalla Update 1.2

Ostara Festival Developers added in-game support for the Ostara Festival. The Ostara Festival will be available from March 18 to April 8. It will feature a bloomy Ravensthorpe, some unique side activities (such as egg hunts), and special rewards. Developers will provide more details about the Ostara Season content in the First Look article coming March 18.

Change Appearance / Transmog Added a Change Appearance aka Transmog to the game. Change your gear and weapon appearance within the same category of items at Gunnar’s blacksmith in Ravensthorpe for 50 silver. “This piece was already exceptionally beautiful, but if there’s anyone who could improve it, it’s me!” —Gunnar Changed items will be marked with a star in the inventory.

New Skills Fearless Leaper = When activated, the leap attack damage has a larger area of effect and can be done at any height. Raven’s Loot = Your raven gathers loot from targets killed with ranged attacks. Loot Food = Eivor now has a higher chance of looting food from dead bodies.

Close Camera Option A close camera option to the game has been added Once toggled, it will activate a closer camera during regular gameplay. The camera will zoom out during combat encounters. The option can be toggled in the Gameplay menu.



Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal