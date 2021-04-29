AC Valhalla Vote For New Ealdorman: Here Is Comprehensive Guide

When it comes to voting for the next Ealdorman of Lincolnscire in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, players will have three options: Hunwald, Aelfgar, and Herefrith. During the Where the Stone Falls mission, you will have to decide who the traitor is among Rollo's warriors. Your decision would have a long-term impact on the plot of the game. Continue reading the article to know everything about this quest as of the latest AC Valhalla update.

AC Valhalla Vote for a New Ealdorman

In Chapter 4 of The Lay of Hunwald, mission Where the Stone Falls, Eivor must select the next Ealdorman of Lincolnscire. Hunwald, a young nobleman, comes to Ravensthorpe seeking Eivor's assistance. Hundbeorht, his ailing father, is being used and has exiled his son from Lincolnscire. Hunwald needs assistance in contacting his father in Lincoln (A Noble Escort).

Hunwald discovers after arriving in Lincoln that his father has been kidnapped and no one knows where he is (Homecoming). Since Bishop Herefrith and Sister Acha are unable to assist with a potential venue, Eivor is left to investigate the disappearance on his own (In the Absence of an Ealdorman).

Eivor's investigation takes him to the city sewers, where he discovers evidence that the Ealdorman has left for Bolingbroc Castle. Eivor discovers the Ealdorman is no longer alive at Bolingbroc Castle. When Eivor returns to Lincoln, he informs Hunwald of the news. Since the title of Ealdorman isn't passed down through the generations, a Shiremoot, or meeting of the local lords, is required. Eivor must consult with Aelfgar, a nearby thegn (The Thegn of Lincoln), and a mourning Hunwald in order to prepare for this (Salve for a Fresh Wound). The Shiremoot will begin after Hunwald's meeting.

Since Bishop Herefrith is just a member of the Order of the Damn Ancients, the best choice is to choose either Aelfgar or Hunwald. For the players of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, choosing anyone between Aelfgar or Hunwald, on the other hand, will most definitely result in Herefrith losing control and becoming enraged, immediately revealing himself and his loyalty to the Order of the Ancients.

Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal