AC Valhalla Way Of The Berserker: When Can Players Access This DLC In Game?

Gamers who pre-ordered Assassin's Creed Valhalla have got a pre-order bonus mission called "The Way of the Berserker," but Ubisoft's instructions on how to get it was not clear. Players were told when they first started the game that the DLC had been added to their account but to access this DLC and unlock the quest, the players first need to advance through the story. Here in this article, you will know how and when you will be able to play this DLC as of the latest AC Valhalla update.

AC Valhalla Way of the Berserker

Players who have completed "The Way of the Berserker" DLC mission in Assassin's Creed Valhalla will have to wait several hours after starting the game to access it. Players begin the game in Norway, but the mission isn't available until they reach England.

While in England, players must build Ravensthorpe as their home base. Players will receive a letter from a scout once the long house is completed, alerting them to a warrior in East Anglia who might be willing to enter the settlement. Assassin's Creed Valhalla players who missed out on the pre-order bonus mission "The Way of the Berserker" can still get it for $1 on Ubisoft's marketplace, but only for PC.

The Way of the Berserker is a single-player DLC for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla that was released as a pre-order bonus on November 10, 2020. Three missions are included in the content, in which Eivor joins a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for vengeance. Only after establishing Ravensthorpe, the player will be able to access the Way of the Berserker memories.

AC Vahalla Update

The latest update of AC Valhalla introduced a lot of content but along with it there were many new bugs. A majority of these have now been fixed as mentioned below:

Miscellaneous There will now be more cats throughout England. The best clutter. Foxes should no longer spawn inside Lunden. Addressed an issue that downgraded Ubisoft Connect Rewards (i.e. Spartan bow, Moonlight Axe). Improved character physics behaviour when running up the stairs. Clothes no longer go brrr. Small boats will now catch fire when throwing torches at them.

Balancing Addressed an issue that caused Skadi's Blade's perk to remain inactive when conditions are met. Addressed an issue that caused the boar master's melee attack not to build up fire damage on the player. Addressed an issue that caused Petra's Arc perk to remain inactive above 90% HP. Addressed an issue that caused the Huntsman rune to be activated when conditions are not met. Addressed an issue that allowed players to break the heavy runic attack of Kjotve with light attacks during the third phase. Addressed an issue that prevented Guaranteed Assassination from working and reduced damage dealt after acquiring the Shoulder Bash ability.



Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal