AC Valhalla: What Are Egg Hunt Locations? Learn All About Them In This Guide

As you already know, AC Valhalla is an open-world adventure based game. The publisher of this game, Ubisoft Montreal, has been updating new content consistently to make it interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at where are Egg Hunt Locations, the complete details of Egg Hunt Locations in AC Valhalla and more.

One thing you should understand when it comes to AC Valhalla is that despite being a single player game, Ubisoft Montreal is consistently making players come back for more, thanks to their creative, regularly updated content. The newest update to the game is the Ostara Festival, which you will find very similar to modern-day Easter. While there are several different things for you to check out with this update, the core theme of it is a hunt for 15 Easter Eggs. You will find these eggs all throughout Ravensthorpe. So you will want to keep your eyes open for all 15 of them. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at the complete details of the Egg Hunt Locations in AC Valhalla.

The complete details of Egg Hunt Locations in AC Valhalla

The game gives you six riddles at the beginning of your hunt to find these eggs. But this only helps you to find the first six Eggs. The other nine Eggs must be found completely alone, which may seem pretty impossible at first. The upside though is that the eggs are only found in the relatively small area of Ravensthorpe and you will be able to actually discover the eggs by using your Odin's Vision.

Near the Viking Norvid, you will find a bunch of barrels. The egg will be found directly in front of these barrels behind the table covered in apples.

Alwin, who gave you the quest to begin with, will have a tall grassy area near you. The egg will be tucked away in this area.

You will need to walk down to the very end of the Drakkar Dock to find the egg on the edge.

Near the graves, and to the west, you will find an egg at the base of a large tree.

You will need to go over to the waterfall and search the bank at its base to find the fifth egg.

On the first floor of the longhouse, you will find this egg against a wall below a net.

In the center of Ravensthorpe, you will come across a large tree. The egg will be at the base of this tree.

Directly to the right of Reda's shop, you will find this egg on the ground.

Right behind the Blacksmith's hut, you will find the ninth egg to the left of a pile of firewood.

The giant Ostara Festival Throne is hiding an egg just behind it.

There is a balcony that oversees the fighting ring, and you will find this egg up here.

You will need to enter the longhouse's dining area and climb up to the rafters. Up here, you will find another egg.

On the right side of the longhouse, there will be a ledge with an egg perched on it.

Right next to the archery range, you will find the 14th egg.

The final egg will be found near Maximillian's tent. There is a Roman-style column above it and that holds the final egg.

Image source: Ubisoft Montreal