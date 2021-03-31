AC Valhalla: What Is One-Handed Sword? Learn All The Latest Development About This Weapon

AC Valhalla is an open-world adventure based game. It is developed and published by Ubisoft Montreal. It is the 22nd release in the Assassin's Creed series. In this post, we’ll have a closer look at what is One-Handed Sword, the complete details of the One-Handed Sword in AC Valhalla and more.

There are so many weapons you can use to battle your enemies in AC Valhalla. They include axes, spears, and Two-Handed Swords. But the biggest disadvantage to this game is that you wouldn’t be able to access the One-Handed Swords. In fact, the One-Handed Swords aren’t available in this game. Because of the non-availability of this particular weapon, you wouldn’t be able to use both a Sword and a Shield at the same time during battle situations. In the upcoming section, we are going to have a look at the complete details of the One-handed Sward in AC Valhalla

The complete details of One-Handed Sward in AC Valhalla

If you are a regular player of the AC Valhalla gaming Series, then you will know that the One-Handed Swords are heavily featured in both Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey. In the game, the non-playable characters, both enemies and allies all throughout the battle use One-Handed Swords. So to combat them, many players are requesting the developers of AC Valhalla to include the One-Handed Swords to the game. After months of back and forth, it looks like Ubisoft is finally thinking about including the One-Handed Swords in the game. YouTuber Jorraptor recently released an interview with the game's post-launch producer, Jose Araiza. He asked if we'd ever see one-Handed Swords in AC Valhalla. To the surprise of the fans, Araiza has given a totally straightforward response. Yes, it is coming. He went on to say that the team didn't expect one-Handed swords to be such a popular request. And hence, the developers want to do it right. So it isn't just another different weapon type. As we’ve mentioned earlier, One-Handed Swords are apparently in the works and this is going to be fantastic news for all the regular players of AC Valhalla. We are also pleased to learn the fact that such an amazing weapon is under development and can’t wait to see it in action. What he didn’t reveal is the exact time you will be able to start using this much coveted weapon. One thing we can be certain of is that the developers of this game, Ubisoft Montreal, are continuing to expand the game with new content and we can soon expect the One-Handed Swords to rollout.

Image source: Ubisoft Montreal