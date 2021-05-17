AC Valhalla Ymir's Tear Stone: Where To Find All The 30 Tear Stones?

Tear Stones are considered strange but beautiful stones in the game lore and are said to be remnants of Ymir's frozen tears, according to legend. Ymir's Tear Stones can be found in Asgard's Heimdall's Tower, and you'll need to complete the "Well-Traveled Reach the Well Urdr" search to find them all. So how to get Ymir's tear stone in AC Valhalla? Continue reading the article to know about these stones as of the latest AC Valhalla guide.

AC Valhalla Ymir's Tear Stone

HEIMDALL’S TOWER - Here the 1st stone can be obtained which is located at the base of the mountain on the north side of Heimdall’s Tower’s island. Now the 2nd one is right under Heimdall’s Tower and inside a cavern to the right with some decrepit bridges. For the 3rd tear stone, you need to explode the breakable barrier present here.

CENTRAL ISLAND - The 4th tear stone is tucked away behind a wall near a huge golden statue of a woman. The 5th tear stone is also concealed behind the same door, and you must smash the door to obtain it. The sixth tear stone can be found inside the chest of a cliff-side hut.

IVALDI’S FORGE - The seventh can be found at Ivaldi's Forge. To get the chest with the stone, you must fire the ladder down and climb on it. Behind the blue banner is the 8th tear stone. Climb the pillars for the ninth one, then climb to the top of the lamppost near the banner and leap to it. Now from here, for the 10th stone, you will have to look right below you and there is a secret passage to obtain it.

INDRE HOLM - The 11th one is located at the north end of Indre Holm and the 12th stone can be obtained during the mission “The Big Finish”

NORTH OF TROLLTON - The 13th tear stone can be found north of Trollton, and the 14th tear stone can be found near a tree with blue flowers.

TROLLTON - You must travel to the southwest of the icy tower to find the 15th tear stone. The stone is tucked away in a camp here. The 16th is situated on top of a pyre. You must first crack the door that leads to another room and then break the pale blue ice that is covering an opening in the wall for the 17th and 18th stones.

WELL OF URDR - For the 19th stone, go to the Well of Urdr's entrance and plunge into the sea. The 20th stone is next, and it's on the right side of the cave, by the cliff. The 21st stone is located inside the pool of water that you encounter after meeting the wolf puppy.

NORTHEAST OF LITAMIOTVIR - The 22nd is at the ruins on the southeast coast of the southern island. You must locate the central obelisk that is present at this spot, which is hidden within a crate, in order to obtain the 23rd stone.

UTANGARD CHASM - At this spot, the 24th tear stone is right behind the crack in the wall. The 25th stone can also be found behind the wall that runs along the west side of Utangard Chasm. The key to the 26th stone can be gained by killing the Murderer and looting his body for the key.

LITAMIOTVIR - The 27th stone can be found inside a pond with a glowing blue-green light above it, while the 28th stone can be found at the World Event 6 marker on the map.

SOUTH OF WELL OF URDR - The 29th stone is on a small island, here you will come across a ship wreckage that has a chest with a tear stone.

The 30th and the last Tear stone is located at - WESTMOST ISLAND. When you reach this location there will be an entrance that leads to the inside of a mountain. As you keep going inside, you will come across a green fog and right after that, there will be a treasure chest that contains the stone.

IMAGE: Ubisoft Montreal