Acer Aspire Vero: Eco-friendly Laptop With Paper Packaging And PCR Chassis

Following its 'Earthion' sustainability mission, Acer has committed to using 100% renewable energy by the year 2035. By the year 2020, Acer has reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by 60%, which is both an achievement and an example for other manufacturers. As a part of the initiative, Acer Aspire Vero, an eco-friendly laptop has been launched on May 27, 2021. Keep reading this article to know more about Aspire Vero specification and price.

The 'Eco-Friendly laptop' by Acer

The most unique aspect of this eco-friendly laptop is the use of post-consumer recycled plastic. The chassis and the keyboard on this laptop are made using PCR. Other than that, up to 85% of the packaging material used is made from paper, eliminating plastic. In places where the paper does not provide the structural integrity required, 100% recycled plastic has been used. However, this does not make the Acer Aspire Vero any less of a performance machine.

IMAGE: ACER WEBSITE

Acer Aspire Vero Specification

Display and Performance

Right outside the box, the Acer Aspire Vero comes with a 15.6" FHD display. The screen has a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, making it a decent laptop for both multimedia and professional work. At its core, the eco-friendly laptop is powered by the latest 11nth Generation processors. Depending upon the price and model, one can select from up to Core i7 processors, accompanied with Intel Iris X Graphics. Similarly, the laptop ships with up to 1TB of M.2 SSD. A detailed list of specifications is not yet revealed by the company.

Port and Connectivity

The very little information revealed by Acer states that Vero would be decently occupied in terms of connectivity and ports. The eco-friendly laptop would feature Wi-Fi 6, the better and faster version of wireless data transfer technology. Other than that, the chassis is designed with an HDMI 2.0 port, 1 USB Type-C port and 2 USB 3.2 ports, which offers a connection with a variety of peripherals and accessories.

Special Features

The Acer Aspire vero is easy to upgrade and repair. Unlike other manufacturers, Acer has used standard screws which are easily available in assembling the laptop so that it can be handled easily in case of repair or degradation. The memory and storage placements have been made in order to offer a long life to the laptop. Many other mainstream laptops do not come with this feature and are difficult to repair and upgrade.

Designed to be easily repaired, upgraded, and recycled, the eco-smart Aspire Vero is a testament to our commitment to more sustainable operations. The light yellow and neutral grey pigments of PCR produce an unpolished surface while mirrored ‘R’ and ‘E’ keys draw further attention to the core message of ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.' - Acer on their official website about the new exo-friendly laptop.

Acer Aspire Vero Price

The Acer Aspire Vero is an ambitious product focussed on the environment and sustainability. Hence, the components inside the laptop, and the body of the laptop are made from easily available and eco-friendly materials. However, the price and availability of the laptop are unknown at the moment. Considering the specifications and overall performance of the laptop, it should not be priced too high.

IMAGE: ACER WEBSITE