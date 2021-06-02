All You Need To Know About Nexus Blitz's Champions And Its Tier List

Nexus Blitz is a new experimental mode that has been released by League Of Legends and the players are certainly curious to know more about it. Thus they have been asking questions related to the Nexus Blitz tier list and best Nexus Blitz champions in the game. So here is some information that can help solve their doubts about the game. Read more to know about the Nexus Blitz tier list.

Nexus Blitz Tier List

The makers of LOL have managed to get back their Nexus Blitz mode and the players are loving it. The games in this mode generally last only for 15 minutes. The players are required to choose a character and compete in this event. But how should one choose a character from the huge Nexus Blitz tier list that has been released by the makers? So to help the readers, here is a list of all the top characters and their win rate that are available in the Nexus Blitz tier list. Apart from this, here is also a video that has been taken from YouTube that can help solve all their doubts regarding the Nexus Blitz tier list.

Sivir: 60.85

Jinx: 60.79

Morgana: 59.63

Trundle: 59.43

Lux: 59.35

Soraka : 59.29

Mordekaiser: 59.20

Nasus: 59.10

Ziggs: 58.99

Xin Zhao: 58.78

Sona: 58.44

Varus: 58.41

Veigar: 58.34

Kayle: 58.20

Graves : 58.12

Caitlyn: 58.10

Malzahar: 58.08

Vayne: 57.94

Viego: 57.89

Pantheon: 57.62

Miss Fortune: 57.32

Yone: 57.15

Ashe: 57.10

Viktor: 57.09

Zyra: 57.02

Samira : 57.01

Seraphine: 57.00

Cassiopeia: 56.74

Nami: 56.70

Senna: 56.67

Skarner: 56.55

Sett: 56.41

Kog'Maw: 56.40

Teemo: 56.23

Nautilus: 56.20

Vel'Koz: 56.10

Yasuo: 56.08

Xayah: 56.08

Annie: 56.05

Brand: 55.92

Lulu: 55.79

Jax: 55.77

Fiora: 55.56

Ezreal: 55.50

Jarvan IV: 55.26

Ahri: 55.21

Wukong: 55.16

Heimerdinger: 55.09

Kindred: 55.01

Kai'Sa: 55.01

Jayce: 54.99

Riven: 54.96

Diana: 54.93

Gragas: 54.82

Vladimir: 54.80

Karma: 54.57

Xerath: 54.49

Anivia: 54.45

Swain: 54.38

Thresh: 54.33

Cho'Gath: 54.32

Yorick: 54.30

Ekko: 54.25

Vi: 54.25

Jhin: 54.21

Nexus blitz rewards

Catapult of Champions: This gives the players a cannon that launches their champion anywhere on the map and still make them appear in the base.

Blessing of Blitzcrank: This gives the players allied turrets, siege minions, and super minions that can rocket grab nearby enemies for the rest of the game.

Poro King: This aids the player's team in pushing forward and sieging enemy turrets, breathing fire on enemies and healing nearby allies periodically.

Battle Sled: This reward can help the players to jump aboard a sledge from their base to nearly anywhere on the map. The first person in the sledge is in charge of where you go.

Guardian Angels: This reward gives a member of the team a one-time guardian angel effect, lasting 90 seconds.

Statikk Shock: This gives the players chain lightning zaps on their basic attacks for three minutes to help mow down waves and champions.

B.F. Shields: The player's team members will get a hefty shield until it is broken.

Cloud Soul: The player's team members will get mega out-of-combat movement speed and CDR for three minutes.

Ocean Soul: This helps restore health and mana/energy when dealing damage for three minutes.

