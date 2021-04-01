Among Us Error "Google Auth No Token" Explained: How To Start Playing The Airship Map?

Among Us is an online multiplayer game developed and published by Innersloth. Enjoying massive popularity by Android users, the 2D co-op game has become one of the best games on the Play Store. However, as the game keeps on getting more love from the players, developers keep rolling out new updates. However, many players are wondering about an Among Us error that is not letting players start playing the game. So, if you have been wondering about "Google Auth No Token", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Google Auth No Token error explained

Players of Among Us mobile have been experiencing trouble playing the game. As we all know, when a player starts the game, they are asked to log in using their Google Play Games services. This makes logging in easier and it also helps with progress in the mobile gaming account. However, for the past few hours, many players are having trouble due to the Google Auth No Token issues. That is the reason why many players want to know more about how to start playing the Among Us game despite the Google Auth No Token error.

How to start playing the Among Us game?

Errors like this may take time for the Among Us developers to solve. But, players cannot wait forever to play their favourite game right away. So, many gamers suggest players start with the "Free Play" interface where you do not have to use your Among Us account or Google Play Games account to start playing the game. In the "Free Play" section, select the Airship map (if you have been waiting to play this map) or any map and enjoy playing until the developers roll out a fix.

Apart from this, Among Us update has come up with a new map called the Airship Map to make the game much more interesting. The new map looks cool and incredible with treasure boxes and more. You can start with the new Among Us map right away and if you are facing the Google Auth No Token error then wait until the problem is resolved or start a Free Play session.

Image ~ Screengrab from Among Us