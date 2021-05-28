Among Us Is Free On The Epic Games Store Until June 3: Know Details

Among Us, which grew multi-folds in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, is available for free on the Epic Games Store for a limited period of time. Among Us wasn't exactly costly, to begin with, but with 'free' against its title, nobody would want to pass on this opportunity. If you have an account on the Epic Games Store, you can download the game for free until June 3, 2021. Thereafter, the popular game will go back to its normal price at $5. Here's everything you need to know about this special offer.

The next Epic Games Store mystery game in line - Among Us

As part of the store's summer sale, the PC gaming store is offering a "free" mystery game each week to its loyal users. This featurette has been around on the online shop since 2019. The next Epic Games Store mystery game in line for this entire week starting from Tuesday is Among Us. Among Us being the number 1 app of 2020 may interest many new users to join the gaming store as well.

What's all the more exciting is that the game recently released their Airship map and gave it a technical makeover that allows the game to support cross-platform multiplayer. This means that users playing from iOS, Android, PC, and Nintendo Switch can now play together. It was also reported that the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game will support crossplay as well once it launches later this year. No word is out on Among Us PS4 and PS5 price yet but is expected to start from $50.

As for the next mystery game to launch at the game store, HypeX, a well-known industry insider, predicts that the upcoming game in question is "NBA 2K21." Please note that the Epic Games Store free games feature is only available on the store until June 17. Those who wish to join in on the fun must do so immediately as the deadline is fast approaching. The company's ongoing legal battle with Apple has brought to light the expenditure Epic intakes in the form of giveaways and exclusive free games only to secure the number 1 spot in the industry. The amount Epic paid for each free game on its store from September 2018 to September 2019 despite the minimal return of customer retains had astonished netizens.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK