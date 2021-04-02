Among Us Name Change Process: Learn How To Change Your Name In Among Us Update

Among Us is a multiplayer game that came out of nowhere and has taken over the mobile gaming world. It is quite like the real-life game Mafia, where the players don’t know each other’s roles, but they must work together putting their trust in each other to win the round. Among Us follows the same concept where there are two murderers who must finish off the others and the other team has to survive this and catch hold of these murderers. None of the players other than the murderers themselves knows who they are.

Among Us as a game has a lot of convincing involved in the game which adds a different type of fun element to the game. The game also has a lot of tasks for the player to complete over the course of one game. Many players wish to know how to change your name in Among Us.

How to change your name in Among Us?

Among Us has been updated recently and has seen quite a few new changes to the game. One of the prominent changes that players have noticed is that the Among Us Name Change Process has been changed. First, the players could just head over to the online screen and get their username changed in the game. Check out the new Among Us name change process below:

The players first should open the application and then click on ‘Account’ in the top left corner on the home screen.

Here the game will ask them to create an account if they haven’t already.

Once they are logged in, they will be able to see a change name button on the account screen.

The change name button allows the players to type in their own username, it also has a button that looks like a refresh icon, that helps generate random usernames for the players.

Among Us Update

Among Us is out with a new update and this update brings out a new map called Airship among other things. Check out all the changes in the Among Us update in the patch notes below:

The 4th map, and the biggest one yet

New tasks including jewel polishing, emptying trash (wow fun), and more

The ability to pick the room you start in

All new areas to explore (or get murdered in)

Improved mobility with ladders and moving platforms

New free hats including a heart pin, angry eyebrows, unicorn head, rubber glove, and more!

Inspired by our other game, The Henry Stickmin Collection

Promo Image Source: AmongUsGame Twitter