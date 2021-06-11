Among Us Roadmap Revealed By InnerSloth, New Map Roles Coming Soon To The Game

InnerSloth has revealed the latest Among Us Roadmap, and fans all over the world are excited over the announcements made. In their official blog post, InnerSloth has revealed that they are working on a new map. Besides, a tad of the new Among Us update was revealed during the Summer Game Fest. There is no official release date yet, but InnerSloth has mentioned on the blog that details will be out soon. Keep reading to know more about Among Us new roles, and new maps.

🗺️ The Among Us Roadmap 🗺️



what's next for us?? here are just a few of our future plans:

🔹 15 players & new colors - Tan, Maroon, Gray, Rose, Banana, Coral

🔹 map 5

🔹 achievements

🔹 new roles & ways to play

🔹 visor cosmetics

🔹 more?!



link to all info in the thread ❤️ pic.twitter.com/frBjd15GIS — Among Us 🗺️ ROADMAP REVEAL!!! (@AmongUsGame) June 10, 2021

Among Us Update

Sheriff and the Scientist are the two Among Us new roles that were revealed at the Summer Game Fest livestream. These roles provide civilians with more power against the hidden monsters in the game. Although many details were not revealed, the two new roles come with special capabilities. The Sheriff might be able to take out an Imposter without consensus, and the Scientist might be able to test blood types of other characters.

Among Us Roadmap

“The next big update will be 15 player support with new colours (including Rose, Gray, Tan and more), a slight graphics update, mobile controller support and more. Details on this coming to you sooner than you think…!” says InnerSloth in a blog post on their website. The new Among US Roadmap talks about adding one of the new Among Us new maps, which is exciting for all the players out there. Among Us will also add achievements for players, wherein players would get trophies for completing different tasks or in-game objectives.

Another account linking feature between platforms would enable a user to switch to a different platform altogether, with saved data and cosmetics. InnerSloth has also mentioned a new Hide and Seek mode, details about which are yet to be revealed. The new Visor cosmetics would help a user customize their character and for the big announcement. Among Us would be available to play across multiple platforms such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Adding to it InnerSloth also asks readers and players to “keep an eye out this weekend” on Twitter, as it might be planning to reveal some more details.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK