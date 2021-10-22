'Among Us' To Launch On PlayStation And Xbox On December 14, 2021

The popular social deduction game Among Us is coming to PlayStation and Xbox controllers on December 14, 2021. Along with the launch, the game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. While this is itself big news for Among Us players, it also implies that the game will be playable across multiple platforms including smartphones, desktops and both Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

In an official news post, Xbox announced that "We’re excited to share the big news that Among Us is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and with Xbox Game Pass on December 14!" The post was published on October 21, 2021. Earlier this year, Sony also announced that Among Us will be coming to popular PlayStation consoles. Yesterday, Sony has confirmed the same by publishing a blog post. As mentioned earlier, cross-play will be available on Both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC and mobile versions at a cost of $4.99.

'Among Us' Crewmate Edition will be available from December 14, 2021

The release notes on the official website of Innersloth says "The Crewmate Edition will be sabotaging shelves in the UK and Europe on December 14, with a Japanese and South Korean release following shortly on December 16. The US, Canadian and Latin American release will follow on January 11, 2022." Adding to it, the website mentions "The Impostor Edition and Ejected Edition will be launching later in Spring 2022 across multiple territories. Someone keeps turning the lights off in the warehouse, but everything is probably fine."

According to a report by The Verge, PlayStation players will get access to exclusive cosmetics in the game, based on Ratchet & Clank. Skin will be available for PlayStation players will make their character look like Ratchet and a pet that will look like Clank. Among Us has been the most downloaded mobile game in 2020, during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, the game has also added visor cosmetics, a new map and other improvements in the game have also been done. Stay tuned for more updates on Among Us and other gaming news.