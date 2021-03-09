Among Us Update Brings Glitch Fixes For Vision And Wall Glitch; Read Patch Notes

Among Us is an online multiplayer game developed and published by Innersloth. Enjoying massive popularity by Android users, the 2D co-op game has become one of the most played games on the Play Store. However, as the game keeps on getting more love from the players, developers keep rolling out new updates. Similarly, a new Among Us update has been rolled out a few hours ago. Read on for the latest update 3.5 and the Among Us wall glitch.

Among Us Update to Fix Bugs

Innersloth tweeted recently that they are bringing out a new update to address the latest bugs and glitches like the Among Us vision glitch. in the game. The glitch is going to address the black screen bug along with the Among Us wall bug. The players will have to update the game to get rid of the glitches. You can read the patch notes for the Among Us 3.5 update down below. The patch notes were posted by the Among Us official Twitter account. This update comes alongside the quick chat update.

Among Us Update v 2021.3.5 Patch Notes And Bug Fixes:

new version 2021.3.5 on PC, with these fixes:

blank screen when creating a new room

players unable to find any lobbies in the public list

age gate reduced to 13

About Among Us

Among Us is an online multiplayer space-themed game that has been trending amongst the gaming community recently. The game is available on Android, iOS and Windows. You can play the game with a group of friends or you can join open lobbies in the game. The theme of the game is as follows. A group of astronauts are travelling through space in rockets where there are one or more imposters in the ship who are hell-bent on sabotaging the mission and killing off the crewmates.

While the imposters run around killing cremates and sabotaging the ship, they have to be careful not to be spotted by other crewmates. If the imposter can kill off most of the cremates before they find out the identity of the imposter, the imposter wins. The crewmates have to focus on finding out who the imposter is and ejecting him from the ship. If they successfully recognise the imposter before the game ends, the crewmates win. It's a fun multiplayer game you can play with your friends. Stay tuned for more news on gaming and Among Us.