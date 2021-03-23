Amouranth Banned On Twitch For The Third Time; Streamer Reveals New Bed Stream Meta

The streaming service Twitch is often in the news as streamers and content creators on the notorious platform come under fire for getting banned or some of their actions. Highly popular Twitch streamer Amournath has landed herself in the middle of controversy now as she received her third ever Twitch ban. The third ban on Twitch for any streamers often means they can get permanently banned. Read on to know more about Amouranth Twitch Ban.

Amouranth Twitch Ban

The popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn 'Amouranth' Siragusa was been banned for the third time by the streaming platform Twitch for violating their Terms of Service on March 10. Many fans were speculating that the streamers third ban would be her final ban and permanent ban, as many streamers who get three or more bans often get permanently banned by the platform. However, the streamer revealed the ban would last for 24 hours and she would be back to her regular streaming from March 11. While the streamer gave no information on why she was banned, the followers in her chat revealed the reason behind her ban.

In short, one of her followers sent her a message. When the streamer clicked on the link, it led her to an NSFW inappropriate content page. Now Twitch Terms of Service clearly state that streamers are not allowed to display NSFW or adult content on their streams. However, it wasn't completely the streamer's fault, as she wasn't aware of the nature of the link she clicked. Still, it was her responsibility to check the link before displaying it for her thousands of viewers, many of whom may be under the age of 18.

The streamer was first banned by Twitch for accidental nudity on her stream. The Amouranth banned video is still circulating online in forums. Her second ban came earlier in 2021 after she did a gym stream, which many found inappropriate and reported, thus resulting in a ban.



Amouranth Says 'Lying On The Bed' is the New Meta for Female Streamers

The streamer recently appeared on the live stream of another streamer who goes by the name of Nash. In that live stream, she revealed that whenever her viewers were low, she would do an 'Amouranth bed stream' to increase her viewers and said that it's the "new meta on Twitch for girls," Nash also asked her whether she continues to use this tactic. Amouranth replied that she does it occasionally but doesn't really need to, as she has had a decent amount of viewers lately.