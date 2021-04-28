Amouranth Net Worth, Early Life, Career Highlights: Get To Know The Twitch Streamer

Amouranth is one of the most popular female Twitch streamers at the moment with over 2.5 Million followers of loyal fans all over social media. She started out in the limelight as a small-time cosplayer making gaming content by dressing up as her favourite comic book and gaming characters. But it wasn't until 2018 when a marriage controversy broke the Internet that promised her fame. Most recently, Amouranth made headlines for being banned on Twitch for the third time with no reason stated by both parties. If you're curious about this Internet personality, here's a look at Amouranth net worth, biography and career highlights.

Amouranth Net Worth, Early Life and Career Highlights

Born on December 2, 1993, Amouranth age is 27 years as of 2021. Following the Amouranth ban, the popular streamer is gaining a lot of attention as netizens continue to debate whether or not her channel is a bad influence. On the other hand, Amouranth continues to turn a blind eye to spectators' comments. According to Nail Buzz, Amouranth net worth is an estimated $7 million as of 2020. Streamers typically make revenue out of ads, donations, subscriber count and sponsorships.

Amouranth currently boasts over 20,000 active subscribers count on Twitch. For those who aren't aware, officially, Twitch Partners and Affiliates receive 50% of the total subscription fee, while the rest half goes to the platform itself. This means that if the subscription fee is $4.99 tier, the streamer would get around $2.50. The payment structure varies from person to person, depending on their popularity. By calculating her subscriber count with the fees, Amouranth may be receiving close to $50,000 a month.

Since the notorious streamer is also active on YouTube and Instagram, ads and sponsorships may also add up to Amouranth net worth. Before becoming an eminent personality on the Internet, Amouranth worked as an assistant in the costumes department in Houston Grand Opera and Houston Ballet. Oddly enough, she had even briefly ventured into starting her own character company called A Charmed Affair that was meant for children’s entertainment. She is one of the only streamers to have made an appearance on TV in Discovery Network’s TLC’s The Little Couple.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Source: Amouranth Instagram