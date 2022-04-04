Angry Birds classic returns to Android and iOS: Check price, features and other details

Rovio, the development studio behind Angry Birds has relaunched the classic mobile game for both Android and iOS. The game is available as Rovio Classics: Angry Birds on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The games return to these platforms after they were delisted in 2109. Keep reading to know more about the relaunched Angry Birds on Android and iOS.

On the official website, Rovio mentions that "Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is a recreation of the game that started it all. Harkening back to the golden age of 2012, Rovio Classics: Angry Birds features all of the bird flinging satisfaction of the original Angry Birds game, now rebuilt for modern devices. Get your slingshot fingers ready for some super-satisfying bird-flinging mayhem and a healthy dose of nostalgia."

hey, it's ur childhood speaking.



through the years, you've grown, and we've grown too – but some things will always stay the same. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is finally back 4 u to enjoy! https://t.co/TnXkcSeahy



go pop those piggies, and make me proud. i've missed you... pic.twitter.com/RYNl4K6iqC — Red the Angry Bird (@AngryBirds) March 31, 2022

The classic Angry Birds game is available on Play Store and App Store

On the Google Play Store, the Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is available for Rs. 85. On an Apple App Store, the game is available for Rs. 89. It is important to mention that the game features the same 390 levels found in the original game that are divided into eight episodes. Like with any other Angry Birds game, the core gameplay revolves around flicking the right bird (with the right power) to destroy all the structure and in turn, popping all the pigs.

This time around, Mighty Eagle is available in the game as a special ability as well, along with the other classic features of the game. "Making its first appearance in 2010 as an in-app purchase, the Mighty Eagle is available in Rovio Classics: Angry Birds at no additional cost. Set this super-powered bird loose on tough levels to bring down the piggies with ease."

Purchasing the game for the respective price from either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store will let users download the Rovio Classics Angry Birds APK and install the game on their devices. Thereafter, players can enjoy the game on their Android or iOS devices. Stay tuned for more updates on Rovio Classics: Angry Birds and other gaming news.

Image: ROVIO