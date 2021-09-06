Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide: How To Spot Redd's Fake Paintings And Statues?

Nintendo has been working on releasing constant updates for their real-life simulation game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They have been releasing new updates for the game to bring in new as well as pre-released content to the game. They recently confirmed to bring back the Jolly Redd has returned to Animal Crossing: New Horizons to bring back the furniture and art into the game. But the players have been facing some issues regarding this addition and they have been trying to find answers to, ‘how to spot Redd's Fake painting and statues?’ Here is all the information available on the internet about Jolly Redd’s art and statues in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Read more

How to spot Redd's Fake painting and statues?

The players are required to talk to Blathers and make him have an idea of learning more art before Redd shows up in the game. This will only be available in the game after making 60 donations to the museum. These donations can include fish, bugs, or fossils. Keep an eye out for the tricky fox as he may try to sell you a forgery of the statues and arts. Keep in mind that red’s arts are inspired by popular real-world art. Knowing the difference between the real one and the fake one might be difficult this time because of the real art Redd has produced in the game. Knowing about these differences is difficult, so here is a video that can show you all the differences between the real and fake items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here is a list of all the sculptures and paintings available in the game.

List of Paintings

Serene

Warm

Basic

Worthy

Glowing

Common

Sinking

Amazing

Quaint

Solemn

Flowery

Jolly

Moody

Famous

Scary

Dynamic

Scenic

Wistful

Academic

Graceful

Calm

Moving

Nice

List of Statues

Gallant

Rock-head

Great

Informative

Ancient

Tremendous

Valiant

Warrior

Motherly

Beautiful

Familiar

Robust

Mystic

More about Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Apart from this, the Japanese game developers released an official video called ‘Exploring September’. The video shows the new features and changes coming into the game. The main change coming with the upcoming update includes changing the colour of the trees because the Summer season is coming to an end. Makers have also planned to bring in acorns and pine cones to the game that can help build a wide range of seasonally themed furniture in the game. New bugs, fish, crafting components and recipes have been planned to release in the game with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons September update. No other information is available about Nintendo’s real-life simulation game.