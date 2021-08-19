Animal Crossing: New Horizons Odon Festival Rewards, Release And Other Key Details

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most successful games released by Nintendo. The developers usually introduce a lot of new content through their scheduled updates. The developers have currently released a new 1.11.0 update that is bringing in the new Odon Festival for its players. This festival has been derived from a Japanese festival and the Animal Crossing: New horizons players are curious about this new event. Here is all the information available about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Odon Festival.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Odon Festival details

To celebrate the Odon festival in the game, Nintendo had introduced special goods including from August 10 to August 16. These included rewards like the Nook Shopping Special Goods section which could be purchased using 500 bells each. Other features Cucumber horse and Eggplant cow. According to GamesRadar, Nintendo has given the ACNH players an option to purchase new food items like ice lollies, candy floss, and a cup of bubble tea released in the game. This food update was already available in the game since July. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11 Patch Notes released recently. Read more

Fixed a bug that the order was not correct when rearranging in "Obtained order" in the "DIY recipe" app.

Fixed a bug where the colour variations of certain items were not displayed in the catalogue at the shooting studio of "Panny Island".

Fixed a bug that the closing BGM of "Tanuki Shoten" did not flow.

Fixed a bug where clouds did not appear in some seasons.

More about Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Other changes to the game like making some minor tweaks to the fan-favourite Nook's Cranny Feature and the addition of new mini seasonal events have been added to the game. A new track that plays right before the store is about to shut down for the day has also been added with this update. This song is the orchestra version of Nook's Cranny theme song and it is also being termed as one of the finest tracks that New Horizons has introduced since it was launched a year ago.