'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' September Update: New Bugs, Fishes, Material And More

Nintendo has gained a lot of attention amongst the gamers after announcing their Animal Crossing: New Horizons September update. The Japanese game developers released an official video called ‘Exploring September’ that gives a visual representation of what to expect from this upcoming update. The gamers have been curious to learn more about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons September update and have been searching for the changes and additions lined up for their real-life simulation game. Here is all the information about the changes coming in with Animal Crossing: New Horizons September update. Read more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons September update

The first thing that the developers of changing were the colour of the trees because the Summer season is coming to an end. Other items like acorns and pine cones have been added to the game that can help build a wide range of seasonally themed furniture in the game. Other additions like new bugs, fish, crafting components and recipes are also going to be added with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons September update. Nintendo has also introduced time-limited items like Grape Harvest Festival Backpack which will be removed from the servers on September 30th. This is not the first time Nintendo has released an update with all these changes. They usually release such updates to try and make the real-world simulation as realistic as possible.

More about Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Before this update, the developers had added an option to dream in the game. This function allowed the players to travel through their friend’s island while sleeping. The game has also been installed with the Crossplay feature to use multiple consoles to enjoy Animal Crossing: new Horizons. Industry experts suggest that the developers might be working on releasing another update for the Halloween festival. Apart from this, Nintendo is also going to celebrate the Japanese festival, Tsukimi with their moon-viewing Event that is going to be launched soon. Nintendo also scrapped the fan-favourite Nook's Cranny Feature and added the new mini seasonal events to the game. Minor tweaks like playing a new track just before the store are about to shut down for the day has also been made by the Japanese game developers. No other information has been released about the Animal Crossing: new horizon update.