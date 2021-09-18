'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Shooting Stars Guide: When And How To See Stars In ACNH?

Nintendo has managed to dominate the Switch game detector with the release of their 2020 real-life simulation game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Makers have now added a new feature for the players that makes the game even more realistic than it is. A new option to enjoy the Shooting Stars in ACNH. Such a feature has just been added by Nintendo and the players are curious to learn more about it. They have been asking specific questions like, ’How to find shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?’ Getting to experience these Shooting Stars in ACNH is not a difficult task. All you need to do is follow the guide mentioned below that can help you find shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Read more

How to find shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Nintendo aims to make its game as realistic as possible by adding such additions to the game. Just like the real world, Animal Crossing makers make the shooting stars possible in the game by breaking down pieces of asteroids and comets making their way into the Eath’s atmosphere. Game experts suggest that the meteor showers last for a total of nine hours and their timing starts from 7 PM until 4 AM. It is a huge thing in the game and the players can get information about this feature by talking to their villagers about it. After getting to know about the exact timings of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Shooting Stars, follow the steps listed below to start watching them.

Step 1: Choose an open and comfortable spot with a clear view of the horizon.

Step 2: Tilt the right joystick up to make your in-game player look up in the sky.

Step 3: Then you will need to wait for a shooting star.

Step 4: Then Press A to make a wish.

Step 5: These steps can then be repeated several times in the game.

More about Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo has introduced a new September update in the game with major updates like changing were the colour of the trees because the Summer season is coming to an end. More additions like the acorns and pine cones have been introduced into the game. Use these new items and build a wide range of seasonally themed furniture in the game. Nintendo also brought in a set of new bugs, fish, crafting components and recipes with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons September update.