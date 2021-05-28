Apex Legends 1.70 Patch Notes: Valkyrie Nerfed, Switch Fixes And More

Apex Legends Season 9 has been going on and has brought the players plethora of new content, including weapons, cosmetics, maps, and more. Although it has brought new substance for the players, it has also arrived with a fair share of bugs. The Apex Legends 1.69 Update saw the arrival of new characters and cosmetics. A new update has been released to nerf some characteristics of the new characteristics and to make some more changes. Players wish to learn more about Apex Legends 1.70 update.

Apex Legends 1.70 Update

The Apex Legends update nerfs down some of the characteristics of the latest character introduced in the 1.69 update, Valkyrie. There are also some bugs that have been fixed for the Nintendo Switch Platform. Other changes that have been outlined in the Apex Legends 1.70 patch notes take care of bugs and issues plaguing the game. Check out the Apex Legends 1.70 patch notes below:

Switch fixes:

Fixed an issue with Switch users being kicked from the game due to system clock manipulation. Sorry Animal Crossing time travelers! Go get your bells.

Added a missing confirmation message after purchasing the Bloodhound x Lifeline edition

Valkyrie adjustment:

Hovering while using Valk’s tactical now consumes the same amount of fuel compared to hovering while not using her tactical. This is a balance change meant to address Valkyrie players staying out of the fight for extended periods of time in late-game circles.

Arenas:

Fixed the “Wins X rounds in Arenas” Challenges not tracking wins correctly

Other:

Fixed a flickering issue caused by Legends with light effects in the lobby.

Miscellaneous stability fixes

Apex Legends Patch Notes 1.69

Restored slow effect when players run into Wattson’s fences

Valkyrie changes

Added a short input delay after using Valkyrie’s ult to prevent players from accidentally activating–then immediately cancelling–their ult by accident

Fixed an exploit that let players record stats in the firing range while using Valkyrie

Fixed an edge case that allowed her ult to be activated shortly after using a jump pad

Arenas changes:

Penalties for abandoning games have been added to Arenas. This is similar to the abandon penalty applied in Ranged BR games. You only get a penalty if you were in a full squad when you left (this doesn’t apply if you were parties with a leaver–you’ll still get penalized in that case). This update will activate a warning for players who are about to leave a game in progress. The associated penalties will follow shortly after.

Fixed an exploit that allowed users to unlock upgrades without having enough materials to do so.

Hop-up Upgrades for Bocek bow are now as follows: Level 2: Shattercaps. Level 3: Deadeye’s Tempo

Fixed Various Arenas bugs and errors

Loot adjustments

Adjusted the logic for loot items being spawned on the ground as opposed to being placed into loot bins. This should cause backpacks to spawn more evenly on the ground as opposed to being spawned almost exclusively in loot bins.

Slight increase in spawn rates for Level 2 Evo armor. The starter kit changes introduced in Season 9 had caused them to be lowered by more than expected.

Miscellaneous stability fixes

Late Afternoon PT Playlist Update:

Re-enabling Valkyrie in the firing range

We’re temporarily increasing survival XP earned in Arenas. This is a placeholder fix to offset the fact that the buy phase currently isn’t being taken into account for “survival time.” In a future patch, we’ll adjust the survival time calculation to include the buy phase and return the survival XP earn rate to its previous level

