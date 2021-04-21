Apex Legends Corrupted Keycard: Here Is A Step-by-step Guide To Find This Keycard

Apex Legends players will now be able to unlock the large platform in the firing range. But before that, they will have to go through a series of events in order to find the new in-game teaser trailer. The first part is to find the corrupted keycard, then listen to the audio message and finally start finding the holo sprays. So how to get the corrupted keycard and find the Apex Legends holo spray locations?

How to get Corrupted Keycard in Apex Legends?

With a keycard, you can gain access to the Season 9 teaser by visiting the Firing Range. To obtain a keycard, you must first open a care package in an Apex Legends daily or ranked game. Doing so will give you a chance to win a keycard, which is used to decrypt the password at the control console. Return to the lobby once you have a keycard, but do not begin a game. Instead, use the handset in the bottom right corner of the screen to communicate with it. This will play a message and instruct you to search King's Canyon and Olympus for three holo-sprays.

Olympus Holo-Spray Locations Orbital Cannon Holo-spray This holo-spray can be found near the back of this Point of Interest, along the outer ring. Approach it with caution, as you could easily slip and fall to your death. I suggest going for this one after you’ve cleaned out any opponents sticking around. Rift Holo-spray In Rift, the next holo-spray is on a building's roof. Take the zipline up to the raised area and climb onto the roof of the far-right structure when you arrive at this POI. The holo-spray should be visible near the edge. Estates Holo-spray Your final holo-spray is found in Estates’ middle framework. As soon as you arrive, make your way to the massive building in the centre and climb to the top. The final holo-spray is nestled in the corner by the shower in the top home.

Kings Canyon Holo Spray Locations Bunker Holo-spray This one you can find on the River Center side of this building. Turn left when you exit Bunker's doors and climb up to the small raised area. Behind one of the conductors, you'll note the flickering holo-spray. Crash Site Holo-spray Go to the top of Crash Site and go to the side where there is no explosive hold. A forklift and some loot will be near the hologram, which will be sitting on a container. Cage Holo-spray Since Cage is such a hot spot right now, you may have to put your life on the line for this one. Climb to the very top of the cage and look at one of the support beams along the cage's corners. The final holo-spray will be sitting on the beam.



