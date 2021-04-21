Apex Legends Decrypt The Password Event: Figure Out All The Decrypt The Password Locations

The measure of free-to-play games out there today has been expanding since the introduction of Battle Royale games. One of the top names out of these is Apex Legends. Players get to crew up or go about it solo and battle their rivals until they are triumphant or face rout. Apex Legends additionally adds heaps of side substance, occasions, and other content for the players to remain inundated in the game. Numerous players need to get familiar with Decrypt the password in Apex Legends.

Decrypt the Password Apex Legends

Decrypt the password is a whole new event for season 8 of Apex Legends. This event will run from the 16th of April to the 4th of May. In this event, the players need to scan Holo-Sprays in various locations to earn rewards. The players will first have to go to a neutral Care Package to retrieve a key card. They can also get a hold of it from Loba’s Black Market Boutique. After retrieving the key card players will have to activate it in the lobby to access the challenges on the map. Many players are having a hard time figuring out the Decrypt the Password Locations. Check out the Decrypt the Password Locations guide by apexlegends.fandom below:

In any game 3 Holo Sprays will spawn at a time, players will have to circle around these locations to find and scan these Holo Sprays.

King Canyon

Top of The Cage.

River side of Bunker.

Top of Crash Site.

Roof of the large structure near the mountainside outside Singh Labs.

Under the entrance of the large structure at the north side of Offshore Rig.

Inside the secret lab at Caustic Treatment.

Under a building on the north side of Creature Containment.

East side of Swamps near the edge of the map.

West side of Runoff.

Top of Skull Salvage.

At a building south of Watchtower South.

Inside The Pit, on the north side.

On the outside of the large bunker at Hydro Dam.

In an open space south of Artillery Battery.

On top of the large wall on the south side of Artillery Battery.

North side of Airbase.

West side of Spotted Lake, near the X-shaped building.

Olympus

Top of the center building at Autumn Estates.

In the middle of the Arcadia Supercarrier, located on a suspended beam.

On top of a wall in Central Turbine going to Hammond Labs.

On the roof of Hammond Labs.

Behind the central suspended structure on Orbital Cannon Test Site.

Under a bridge in the center of Hydroponics.

Northeast of Elysium.

Under the bridge between Orbital Cannon Test Site and Bonsai Plaza.

On top of a building on the west side of Rift Aftermath.

In the northwesternmost building at Bonsai Plaza.

In the north building at Velvet Oasis.

Inside a building at Energy Depot, near Hammond Labs.

Easternmost part of the map, east of Golden Gardens.

Inside the middle tower at Grow Towers.

Northernmost side of the map, just north of Power Grid.

After finishing all the challenges, the players need to enter the passcode at the Firing range. Here they will be transported to a different arena where a cut scene will play which is also a teaser for Apex Legends Season 9. After that, the players can go back to the lobby and will be awarded the Impress Me Badge.

Promo Image Source: TitanfallBlog Twitter