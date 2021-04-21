Apex Legends Decrypt The Password Event: Figure Out All The Decrypt The Password Locations

Quick links:
Source: TitanfallBlog Twitter
The measure of free-to-play games out there today has been expanding since the introduction of Battle Royale games. One of the top names out of these is Apex Legends. Players get to crew up or go about it solo and battle their rivals until they are triumphant or face rout. Apex Legends additionally adds heaps of side substance, occasions, and other content for the players to remain inundated in the game. Numerous players need to get familiar with Decrypt the password in Apex Legends.
Decrypt the password is a whole new event for season 8 of Apex Legends. This event will run from the 16th of April to the 4th of May. In this event, the players need to scan Holo-Sprays in various locations to earn rewards. The players will first have to go to a neutral Care Package to retrieve a key card. They can also get a hold of it from Loba’s Black Market Boutique. After retrieving the key card players will have to activate it in the lobby to access the challenges on the map. Many players are having a hard time figuring out the Decrypt the Password Locations. Check out the Decrypt the Password Locations guide by apexlegends.fandom below:
In any game 3 Holo Sprays will spawn at a time, players will have to circle around these locations to find and scan these Holo Sprays.
After finishing all the challenges, the players need to enter the passcode at the Firing range. Here they will be transported to a different arena where a cut scene will play which is also a teaser for Apex Legends Season 9. After that, the players can go back to the lobby and will be awarded the Impress Me Badge.