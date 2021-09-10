Last Updated:

Apex Legends Evolution Event Patch Notes Out Now: List Of All The Fixes And Changes Made

Apex Legends Evolution event Patch Notes have been released and the gamers are curious about these changes. here is a list of all changes listed in the update

Apex Legends Evolution

Apex Legends makers are now working on releasing a new Evolution event for its players. To release this new content, the makers have to roll out Apex Legends updates and patch notes for its players. They recently released a new set of Apex Legends Evolution patch notes on EA’s official website and ever since, the players have been trying to find out about the changes made to the game. Many are trying to find the full patch notes released with this recent Apex Legends Evolution update. Here is a list of all the changes and bug fixes made to the game with this recent set of patch notes. Read 

Apex Legends Evolution patch notes

  • All the Patch notes have been taken from EA's official website. 

Rampart

  • Sheila has gone mobile.
  • Rampart will now be able to run around with Sheila out and shoot while walking. 
  • The spin-up is longer, and she only gets 1 magazine in this mode.
  • Once Sheila is out, you can put it away and pull it back out until you run out of ammo (or hit the cooldown time). 
  • At any point, you can still place Sheila down for your teammates to use. Once placed, it has infinite reloads and acts just like the previous version. You cannot pick it back up.

Revenant

  • VFX (similar to the pulse on Loba ult placement) was added to increase visibility for when a totem is placed nearby.

Octane

  • Reduced jump pad horizontal distance by 10% - 15%.
  • Reduced the rate of Octane’s Stim regen from 1.5 to 1.0 hp/sec.

Bloodhound

  • When Bloodhound pings a clue from their passive, it will now show their teammates in quick chat how long ago the event took place

Bocek Compound Bow

  • Draw speed slightly reduced from 0.56 to 0.54
  • Arrows per brick increased from 14 to 16
  • Arrows per inventory stack increased from 28 to 32

Hemlok

  • Reduced hipfire spread
  • Hipfire resets slightly faster

Shatter Caps - Bocek Compound Bow

  • Damage per pellet increased across all draw strengths
  • Short draw damage: 4 to 6
  • Medium draw: 7 to 9
  • Full draw: 11 to 12
  • Shatter Caps - 30-30 Repeater
  • ADS Strafe speed increased to shotgun strafe speed while Shatter Caps are enabled
  • Charged pellet damage multiplier increased from 35% to 50%

L-STAR

  • Cool-off time slightly increased
  • Overheat lens replacement time slightly increased
  • Rounds before overheat reduced at base and all Energy Magazine tiers
  • Base: 22 to 20
  • White: 24 to 22
  • Blue: 26 to 24
  • Purple/Gold: 28 to 26
  • Arenas price adjustments:
  • Base: 500 to 600
  • Blue: 300 to 250
  • Purple: 400 to 350

Shotguns

  • EVA-8 and Mozambique headshot damage multiplier reduced from 1.5 to 1.25 bringing it in line with the Peacekeeper and Mastiff.
  • ADS charge time decreased from 1.0 to 0.8
