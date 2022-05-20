Last Updated:

Apex Legends Mobile Becomes Most Downloaded Game On App Store After Launch: Report

Apex Legends Mobile has become the most downloaded game on the Apple App Store in 60 countries around the world including India, Japan, Germany. Read details.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Apex Legends Mobile becomes the most downloaded game on App Store after launch: Report

Apex Legends Mobile is now available to download from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The online battle royale game was available for platforms like Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 and Nintendo Switch before it came out on mobile. As of now, players in several countries have downloaded the game and the developers of the game, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have said that they will expand the availability in the coming days. Interestingly the game has become the most downloaded application on App Store immediately after its launch, implying that iPhone users are enjoying the game. 

According to a report from Pocket Gamer citing Sensor Tower, Apex Legends Mobile has become the most downloaded game on the Apple App Store in 60 countries around the world including India, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. The report also mentions that Apex Legends Mobile is also the most downloaded application in 28 countries and among the top 10 downloaded apps in as many as 65 countries. 

Apex Legends Mobile supported devices

The post also clarifies that Apex Legends Mobile will not support cross-play with the console or the PC version of the game. Additionally, the game is optimised for smartphones from brands including Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, Lenovo, and Xiaomi. Unfortunately, iOS devices with less than 2GB of RAM are not supported in the limited release. Those who pre-registered for the game should now be able to download the game on their devices. 

Those who pre-registered for the game will get exclusive rewards from Electronic Arts like the Apex Founder's badge, the Bloodhound Banner Frame, Bloodhound Banner Pose, R-99 Epic Skin, and Bloodhound Epic Skin. These rewards will be given to players once the game is available to download.

Apex Legends Mobile minimum requirements

Android 

  • Soc: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420
  • Android 6.0
  • Open GL 3.1 or higher
  • 4 GB free space
  • At least 2 GB RAM
  • File size: 2.7GB

iOS

  • iPhone 6S or later
  • OS version: 11.0 or later
  • CPU: A9
  • 4 GB free space
  • At least 2GB RAM
  • File size: 3.5GB
