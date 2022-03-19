Apex Legends Mobile: How to pre-register for the game on Google Play Store?

Apex Legends Mobile is now available for pre-register on the Google Play Store. Users who register for the game will avail rewards and a chance to be a part of the early access version of the game. However, Respawn has not made the game available for pre-registration on iOS yet. Keep reading to know more about how to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on Android smartphones.

On the official website, Respawn mentioned that "Apex Legends has been designed explicitly for mobile, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in one of the most advanced battle royale combat games available for a tablet or phone." Find more details regarding the minimum requirements and rewards for the game below.

How to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on Android smartphones?

On an Android smartphone, open Google Play Store

In the search tab at the top of the display, type "Apex Legends Mobile'

The game should appear as the first listing For reference, it has been developed by Electronic Arts

On the right side of the name, users will see a button that reads 'pre-register'

Play Store will show a pop-up that contains two options Install when available - if users choose this option, the game would automatically be installed when it is released Ok - if users will tap on this, Play Store will send them a notification when the game is available to download



Apex Legends Android rewards

Those who pre-register for the game will get exclusive rewards from Electronic Arts like the Apex Founder's badge, the Bloodhound Banner Frame, Bloodhound Banner Pose, R-99 Epic Skin and Bloodhound Epic Skin. These rewards will be given to players once the game is available to download. It is worth mentioning that those who pre-register for the game might also get early access to the game.

Apex Legends system requirements

The minimal processor that Apex Legends Mobile requires on Android is Snapdragon 435, Helio P20, Kirin 650 and Exynos 7420. Additionally, the game will require at least 4GB of on-board storage and 2GB of RAM. Further, the game will support devices running Android 6. Elsewhere, the Apex Legends Mobile should be out for iOS soon, as it is mentioned on the official website of the game.