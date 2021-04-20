Apex Legends Mobile Pre-register, Release Date, And Requirements For Upcoming Game

Apex Legends Mobile has now been announced and the users are extremely curious about it. They are trying to find stuff like Apex Legends Mobile pre-register, release date and even the requirements for the game. So to help out these users, we have managed to gather some information that can answer all their doubts about Apex Legends Mobile. Read more:

Apex Legends Mobile

The makers of Apex Legends Mobile have now confirmed the launch of a mobile version of their game. Seeing the launch of the game on mobile certainly confirms Apex Legends as one of the most successful cross-platforms games released by Electronic Arts. The users have also been trying to find the Apex Legends Mobile pre-register link. This can be found out easily by going on the Apex Legends Mobile page available on Google Play Store. Open the page and directly select the Apex Legends Mobile pre-register option available. According to a Reddit page, the users will be required to use Google Pixel 3 or any phone with higher configurations. To help you guys out with Apex Legends Mobile requirements, we have listed the specification of Google Pixel 3 for reference.

1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio

Android 9.0 (Pie) (upgradable to 11.0)

4 GB LPDDR4x RAM

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845

2.5 Ghz + 1.6 Ghz, 64 Bit Octa-core

Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz + 5.0 GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO7

Apex Legends Mobile release date has not been released yet but the official blog post confirms that the makers will begin the testing phase of the game later this month. Thus waiting in for any official statement about the Apex Legends Mobile release date is the best option you have currently. Apart from this, we have also managed to list an official statement that was released by the Game Director of Apex Legends on their official blog post. Read -

"Beginning later this month, we're kicking off the first regional beta tests for Apex Legends Mobile. This is a huge moment for our team. Two years ago we changed the landscape of the battle royale genre, and now we’re aiming to do it again on mobile, Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone. It’s a new version of Apex Legends, but it’s true to the original."

Posted by the Game Director of Apex Legends on their official blog post.

Promo Image Source: Apex legends official twitter