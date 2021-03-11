Apex Legends Patch Notes For The Chaos Theory Event; Read All The Changes In The New Patch

Apex Legends is one of the most popular online multiplayer battle royale games out there. The game has very fluid gameplay mechanics, a lot of amazing characters to choose from a whole host of weapons from short-range shotguns to long-range snipers and lasers. Recently, Apex Legends released a new patch along with the Choas Theory event. Read on to know the Apex Legends Patch Notes and find out who got buffs and who got nerfs.

Apex Legends Patch Notes

Caustic

Nox Gas Grenade cooldown increased from 2.5 minutes to 3.5 minutes.

Nox Gas damages at a flat rate of 5hp per tick instead of ramping up from 6hp → to 12hp.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder Low Profile removed

Gibraltar

Removed 15% faster heal item usage while in Dome of Protection.

Damaging a Gibraltar's Gun Shield now counts as damage towards Evo Shield and stats.

Damage that exceeds the Gun Shield’s 50hp will now bleed through to damage Gibraltar. There may be some minor inconsistencies with how bleed-through is handled with individual shotgun pellets—we'll work on resolving that soon.

Horizon

Increased Black Hole cooldown from 2 minutes to 3 minutes.

Default finisher now has more frames from 141 (4.21 sec) to 180 (6.0 Sec). This change brings the completion time for Horizon’s finisher more into line with other Legends’ finishers.

Revenant

Revenant’s Silence now disables Mirage’s cloaked revive & respawn as well as Octane’s Swift Mend.

Wattson

Wattson now has passive shield regen at 0.5 hp/s (half of Octane’s current health regen rate).

Rampart

Explosives damage Amped Cover normally, instead of inflicting 200 damage.

Explosives damage Sheila normally, instead of inflicting 175 damage.

Weapons Updates

Weapon Optics

All gold AR and LMG default optics updated to 2x Bruiser.

Mastiff

Pellet damage decreased from 13 → 11. The fire rate increased from 1.0 → to 1.1.

Wingman

+1 bullet to every magazine size, including the base.

Hemlock

Increased hip-fire spread.

Bug Fixes In The New Patch

Gibraltar

Corrected an issue with Gibraltar not getting hit registrations when simultaneously releasing ADS and shooting while his Gun Shield was up

Wraith

Wraith players can no longer cancel Into the Void by jumping at a wall

The New Skydive Emote will now work with Legendary Skins

Caustic

Fixed a bug that was causing Nox Gas to flicker for some players affected by it

Octane

Repeatedly using the same jump pad no longer disables double-jumps

Players are no longer allowed to “glide” along a wall after using the jump pad

Crypto

Crypto’s animation to bring out his Drone is no longer skippable by throwing a holospray

Crypto can no longer teleport to a replicator

Reloading the Mastiff and 30-30 will no longer be faster while in Crypto’s drone

Loba

Fixed a few areas Loba could teleport into that would get her stuck

Rampart

Players can no longer use Sheila to get under the world when placed too close to the Phase Runner in Olympus

Horizon

Fixed the Gravity Lift falling through the floor when used on the train tracks in World’s Edge’s Sorting Factory

Using a zip line after a Gravity Lift will no longer increase accuracy

Fuse

Motherload will now damage and destroy jump pads

When under a small enclosure, players will no longer be pushed out after using Motherload

Players can no longer double their grenades after looting a dead Fuse’s deathbox

Mastiff

Dropping and picking up the Mastiff will no longer cause it to be reloaded

3030 Repeater

Dropping and picking up the 30-30 will no longer cause it to be reloaded

30-30 will now have spread deviation when ADS firing and jumping

MISC

Fixed a bug preventing Steam users from sending friend requests to each other

Usernames now update when a user swaps between the Origin Client to the Steam Client

Fixed a bug preventing players from creating or joining clubs due to their EA Account already being associated with another platform

All these new changes are going to impact the game heavily. The Apex Legends Caustic nerf was inevitable as the character had been a bit unbalanced for a long time. Other buffs include a Pathfinder low profile buff and a Watson buff. A lot of new Chaos Theory skins have been also added with this update. You can take a look at the more detailed patch notes on the Apex Legends Official Blog here.