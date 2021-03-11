Apex Legends Patch Notes For The Chaos Theory Event; Read All The Changes In The New Patch

Apex Legends is one of the most popular online multiplayer battle royale games out there. The game has very fluid gameplay mechanics, a lot of amazing characters to choose from a whole host of weapons from short-range shotguns to long-range snipers and lasers. Recently, Apex Legends released a new patch along with the Choas Theory event. Read on to know the Apex Legends Patch Notes and find out who got buffs and who got nerfs.
Apex Legends Patch Notes
Caustic
- Nox Gas Grenade cooldown increased from 2.5 minutes to 3.5 minutes.
- Nox Gas damages at a flat rate of 5hp per tick instead of ramping up from 6hp → to 12hp.
Pathfinder
- Pathfinder Low Profile removed
Gibraltar
- Removed 15% faster heal item usage while in Dome of Protection.
- Damaging a Gibraltar's Gun Shield now counts as damage towards Evo Shield and stats.
- Damage that exceeds the Gun Shield’s 50hp will now bleed through to damage Gibraltar. There may be some minor inconsistencies with how bleed-through is handled with individual shotgun pellets—we'll work on resolving that soon.
Horizon
- Increased Black Hole cooldown from 2 minutes to 3 minutes.
- Default finisher now has more frames from 141 (4.21 sec) to 180 (6.0 Sec). This change brings the completion time for Horizon’s finisher more into line with other Legends’ finishers.
Revenant
- Revenant’s Silence now disables Mirage’s cloaked revive & respawn as well as Octane’s Swift Mend.
Wattson
- Wattson now has passive shield regen at 0.5 hp/s (half of Octane’s current health regen rate).
Rampart
- Explosives damage Amped Cover normally, instead of inflicting 200 damage.
- Explosives damage Sheila normally, instead of inflicting 175 damage.
Weapons Updates
Weapon Optics
- All gold AR and LMG default optics updated to 2x Bruiser.
Mastiff
- Pellet damage decreased from 13 → 11. The fire rate increased from 1.0 → to 1.1.
Wingman
- +1 bullet to every magazine size, including the base.
Hemlock
- Increased hip-fire spread.
Bug Fixes In The New Patch
Gibraltar
- Corrected an issue with Gibraltar not getting hit registrations when simultaneously releasing ADS and shooting while his Gun Shield was up
Wraith
- Wraith players can no longer cancel Into the Void by jumping at a wall
- The New Skydive Emote will now work with Legendary Skins
Caustic
- Fixed a bug that was causing Nox Gas to flicker for some players affected by it
Octane
- Repeatedly using the same jump pad no longer disables double-jumps
- Players are no longer allowed to “glide” along a wall after using the jump pad
Crypto
- Crypto’s animation to bring out his Drone is no longer skippable by throwing a holospray
- Crypto can no longer teleport to a replicator
- Reloading the Mastiff and 30-30 will no longer be faster while in Crypto’s drone
Loba
- Fixed a few areas Loba could teleport into that would get her stuck
Rampart
- Players can no longer use Sheila to get under the world when placed too close to the Phase Runner in Olympus
Horizon
- Fixed the Gravity Lift falling through the floor when used on the train tracks in World’s Edge’s Sorting Factory
- Using a zip line after a Gravity Lift will no longer increase accuracy
Fuse
- Motherload will now damage and destroy jump pads
- When under a small enclosure, players will no longer be pushed out after using Motherload
- Players can no longer double their grenades after looting a dead Fuse’s deathbox
Mastiff
- Dropping and picking up the Mastiff will no longer cause it to be reloaded
3030 Repeater
- Dropping and picking up the 30-30 will no longer cause it to be reloaded
- 30-30 will now have spread deviation when ADS firing and jumping
MISC
- Fixed a bug preventing Steam users from sending friend requests to each other
- Usernames now update when a user swaps between the Origin Client to the Steam Client
- Fixed a bug preventing players from creating or joining clubs due to their EA Account already being associated with another platform
All these new changes are going to impact the game heavily. The Apex Legends Caustic nerf was inevitable as the character had been a bit unbalanced for a long time. Other buffs include a Pathfinder low profile buff and a Watson buff. A lot of new Chaos Theory skins have been also added with this update. You can take a look at the more detailed patch notes on the Apex Legends Official Blog here.