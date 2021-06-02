Apex Legends Twitch Drops: Get A Community Loading Screen Through Apex Legends And Twitch

Games are always trying to involve the players as much as they can. This is mostly done through the substance that the game provides the players with. Apex Legends has found an innovative way to involve fans of the game, inside the game. Players now use fan-made art as loading screens through Apex Legends Twitch Drops.

Apex Legends Twitch Drops

The latest Legacy update has introduced a cosmetic category called Community Created. The Community Created item of the latest season is a Community Loading Screen. There will be 6 Community Loading Screens that will be earnable by the players in the game. Each of these Loading Screens is linked to ten different Twitch streamers that players will have to watch each week. These loading Screens will become available across several dates. Check out when the players can acquire all-new Community Loading Screens below:

Loading screen 1: June 1 - June 8

Loading screen 2: June 8 - June 15

Loading screen 3: June 15 - June 22

Loading screen 4: June 22 - June 29

Loading screen 5: July 20 - July 27

Loading screen 6: July 27 - August 3

Starting today, tune in to Apex Legends streamers to earn six different Community Created loading screens via Twitch Drops! Read the blog below for more info on how to set up your account to start earning:



👀 : https://t.co/5vNLWO6Jje pic.twitter.com/S5mgTZghdx — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 1, 2021

How to earn the Twitch Drops?

The Twitch Drops will occur week in week out until all 6 of the Community Loading Screens are out. The players will have to earn them during this time, as a Loading Screen will only be available for a week. To earn the loading screen in that time, the player will have to watch one of the designated Twitch Streamers for one consecutive hour. Players will have to link their EA account to their Twitch account the earn the Community Created rewards. Here’s how to link both the accounts for Apex Legends:

Make sure the Gamertag, Nintendo Switch Online Account, or PlayStation™Network ID is linked to the EA Account.

Then the players should Go to Twitch and sign in or create an account.

The players will have to make sure that they are logging in to the Twitch account where they want to watch the streams and get rewards.

Then the players will have to enter their EA Account info on the Connect with Twitch screen and click Next.

Twitch Drops are available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam

Players will receive Twitch Drops rewards based on how much they watch.

The players will see their reward in-game within 24 hours of the event the next time they log on.

IMAGE: PLAYAPEX TWITTER