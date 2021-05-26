Apple Releases IOS 14.6 Update: Know Details About IOS 14.6 Features

Apple has finally rolled out the long-awaited iOS 14.6 update to all iPhone users around the world. The new update brings a few but crucial new features to the family. The main attraction of this update is the Family Card feature. However, it may not seem like a major update, but many users have been wondering about it. So, if you have been wondering about new iOS 14.6 features, update and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Apple's iOS 14.6 update -

Apple today released the iOS 14.6 update for all iPhone models including and newer than the iPhone 6s. Here are the details about iOS 14.6 features -

iOS 14.6 features: -

Apple Card Family The new update brings support for a newly introduced feature called the Apple Card Family. With this feature, you can co-own your Apple Card account with one member of your Family Sharing group. This means that two people can share a single Apple Card, track purchases, manage their spending, and build credit together. You can also share your Apple Card with trustworthy Family Sharing group members, such as teenagers and young adults. Apple Card can be used by everyone on the shared account, and spending may be tracked, but the feature will only be available to US users.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions The tech giant also introduced the Apple Podcasts Subscriptions which allows podcast listeners in 170 countries to enjoy exclusive premium subscriptions within podcasts with benefits like ad-free listening, access to additional content, and early or exclusive access to new series.

Besides this, Apple also rolled out some changes to AirTag and Find My Phone. In iOS 14.6 Update, users can now add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My accessories in the Lost Mode option. So, now the AirTag will display the partially hidden phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device.

One of the other changes to the system is that Voice Control users will now be able to unlock their iPhone using their voice even after a restart.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK