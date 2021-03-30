Are Ludwig And QT Dating? Twitch Streamer Gets Real About His Relationship

Ludwig and QT Cinderella are both popular content creators on Twitch who have enjoyed collaborating with each other for videos on several occasions. Fans have been speculating whether or not they're dating ever since they collaborated on the "Ludwig Goes on a Date with QTCinderella" video together. Many people have complimented their chemistry together and jokingly wished for them to be together. A recent tweet from Ludwig has fans busting with joy, here's what happened.

Are Ludwig and QT dating?

In May 2020, Ludwig addressed the speculations in the most Ludwig way possible. He confirmed that they're dating through a short and simple tweet. The tweet soon skyrocketed at the top of the trends but had fans clouded with doubts with the unexpected revelation. They were almost not ready to accept that it's true because of his satirical image on the Internet. Ludwig's girlfriend, on the other hand, never officially confirmed the news but has continued to share pictures and videos of him and her together consistently, hinting at the same.

It wasn't until December that fans actually believed that their ship is sailing. During Christmas, both the streamers made a special video for their fans where they were seen sporting sweaters and singing to "Baby It's Cold Outside" alongside a Christmas tree. Fans believed that this was the most "couple" thing to do and as a result, officially started addressing them as a couple. It's hard to date back to when they actually started seeing each other but speculations suggest that it may have happened sometime in late-2019. Since Ludwig is pretty private about his personal life on social media, the fact that he could confirm his relationship status so openly speaks greatly about how serious and secure their relationship is.

Ludwig is one of the highest-earning Twitch streamers out there. For those wondering how much did Ludwig make from Subathon, the two-week live stream alone made him $15 a minute i.e. a $1.2 million in total. QT Cinderella is also one of the rising stars on the platform, boasting a whopping 318,735 followers at the moment. They're one of the only celebrity couples to have met on the platform.

Image Source: QTCinderella/Ludwig IG