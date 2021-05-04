Are Tacs Back In Fortnite? Fortnite Hotfix Brings Back The Tactical Shotgun

Quick links:
Source: FortniteGame Twitter
Fortnite is one of the pioneers in the multiplayer battle royale games domain. They have inspired a new era of free-to-play games. Fortnite stays above all of these games by constantly developing its own. Epic puts the players on top and tries to provide new content for them as frequently as they can. They also continuously patch the game bugs and other issues that the players might be facing, to keep a smooth operation going. Many players who want to learn are Tacs back in Fortnite.
For the people that are wondering what Tacs are, Tacs is an abbreviation for a weapon called Tactical Shotgun in Fortnite. This was one the most valuable weapons in the game at one point and was removed for quite a while. The Tactical Shotgun has now finally returned to the game through the latest hotfix by Fortnite. The Tactical Shotgun is a fan favorite, this weapon has a lesser damage rate from the Pump Action Shotgun, but a higher fire rate. Two Fortnite Weapons have been released in this Hotfix by Epic, along with some other changes. The first of the two Fortnite Weapons making a comeback is the Tac, and the second one is the Infantry Rifle, which was last seen during the 10th season of Chapter 1.
âœ… Two favorites return! Unvaulted the Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 3, 2021
âœ… Doubling chance of Crafting Parts in floor loot (again!)
âœ… Mech Parts dropped from cars increased 50%
âœ… Improved loot chances for fish spots, Supply Drops, and Bunker Chests - favoring Classic weapons pic.twitter.com/O2gnsHj4Yh