Are Tacs Back In Fortnite? Fortnite Hotfix Brings Back The Tactical Shotgun

Fortnite is one of the pioneers in the multiplayer battle royale games domain. They have inspired a new era of free-to-play games. Fortnite stays above all of these games by constantly developing its own. Epic puts the players on top and tries to provide new content for them as frequently as they can. They also continuously patch the game bugs and other issues that the players might be facing, to keep a smooth operation going. Many players who want to learn are Tacs back in Fortnite.

Are Tacs back in Fortnite?

For the people that are wondering what Tacs are, Tacs is an abbreviation for a weapon called Tactical Shotgun in Fortnite. This was one the most valuable weapons in the game at one point and was removed for quite a while. The Tactical Shotgun has now finally returned to the game through the latest hotfix by Fortnite. The Tactical Shotgun is a fan favorite, this weapon has a lesser damage rate from the Pump Action Shotgun, but a higher fire rate. Two Fortnite Weapons have been released in this Hotfix by Epic, along with some other changes. The first of the two Fortnite Weapons making a comeback is the Tac, and the second one is the Infantry Rifle, which was last seen during the 10th season of Chapter 1.

âœ… Two favorites return! Unvaulted the Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle

âœ… Doubling chance of Crafting Parts in floor loot (again!)

âœ… Mech Parts dropped from cars increased 50%

âœ… Improved loot chances for fish spots, Supply Drops, and Bunker Chests - favoring Classic weapons pic.twitter.com/O2gnsHj4Yh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 3, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 Primal

ZERO CRISIS FINALE

During the Zero Crisis Finale, Agent Jones and the Foundation (one of the Seven) sealed the Zero Point in a Tower of Stone. As the Zero Point was being contained, it sent a mysterious pulse across the island, erasing any advanced technology in its path and reshaping the landscape of the island.

CROSS THE PRIMAL BOUNDARY

Untouched by modern technology, a primal biome spreads through the island. At its center are the spire and the village that surrounds it. Lurking in the shadow of the spire, the wilderness has taken over the island’s locations, like colossal crops and boney burbs. If you venture to the edges of the primal biome, you’ll find guardian spires protected by mysterious forces.

MAKE YOUR WEAPON

Don’t just find your tools, make them, using loot from wildlife and technology untouched by the pulse, craft your own weapons anywhere. Craft high-damage primal weapons like the primal rifle, high-precision familiar weapons like the revolver, and powerful bows like the flame and metal bow.

TAME THE WILD

Wildlife abounds on the island, ranging from prey like chickens and to vicious predatory wolves. Hunt or tame wildlife to not only live off the land but to gather materials for crafting. And though wolves may roam, the most fearsome predators have yet to hatch…

SUPPLIES FOR SUCCESS

The Zero Point may not have destroyed the island, but some were preparing for that possibility. If you come across bunker chests, open them up for powerful weapons that can range from rare to legendary, like rocket launchers. As the season progresses, new advancements will arrive in the form of weapons and upgrades, like a new Chonkers tire set to let you tear it up off-road.

Promo Image Source: FortniteGame Twitter