Ariana Grande Skin Released In Fortnite; Check Out The Cost & Other Factors

Ariana Grande skin is now available for the players to purchase in Fortnite. Check out how to get Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite and how much does it cost.

Ariana Grande is a hot topic in the world of Fortnite. This famous pop star has her own Rift Concert ongoing on Fortnite Island and the players are creating a hype about it. Other than the Rift Tour, Epic has some other goodies lined up for the players, the Ariana Grande Skin being one of them. This is one of the most anticipated skins in Fortnite with many constantly asking 'when does the Ariana Grande skin come out?.

When does the Ariana Grande Skin come out? 

Starting from August 6, Fortnite Island is going to have some Rift Concerts with none other than an international popstar, Ariana Grande. Players have been extremely hyped about the rift tour, as Fortnite has had many great ones over the years. With the new Rift Tour, also comes all new cosmetics and skins for the players to try out. One of these skins is the most anticipated and that is the Ariana Grande skin. The Ariana Grande Skin has now been released and players can get their hands on it through the Fortnite item store. 

How to get Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite? 

Although a whole new range of cosmetics are arriving during this Rift Tour and many of them are available for free, Ariana Grande Skin isn't one of them. The Ariana Grande skin isn't unlockable, the players will have to basically purchase it for V bucks from the Fortnite Item Store. Many have been wondering 'how much is the Ariana Grande skin?', the answer to that is; 1500 V Bucks. 

Fortnite Week 9 challenges

Fortnite Week 9 Legendary Quests

  • Answer Slone from a phone 0/1 – 15,000 XP
  • Equip a Detector and disable an alien billboard in a single game 0/2 – 45,000 XP
  • Collect materials at Holly Hatchery 0/100 – 30,000 XP
  • Eliminate Trespassers 0/3 – 30,000 XP
  • Place a scanner in an alien biome 0/1 – 30,000 XP
  • Place spy probes 0/3 – 30,000 XP

Fortnite Week 9 Epic Quests

  • Launch toilets with a Grab-Itron 0/2 – 30,000 XP
  • Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a Saucer 0/1 – 30,000 XP
  • Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match 0/1 – 30,000 XP
  • Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner then hit them with a Rail Gun 0/1 – 30,000 XP
  • Drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires 0/1000 – 30,000 XP
  • Use IO launchpads 0/1 – 30,000 XP
  • Carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station’s Dish to an entrance of Corny Complex 0/2 – 30,000 XP

