Ariana Grande Skin Released In Fortnite; Check Out The Cost & Other Factors

Ariana Grande is a hot topic in the world of Fortnite. This famous pop star has her own Rift Concert ongoing on Fortnite Island and the players are creating a hype about it. Other than the Rift Tour, Epic has some other goodies lined up for the players, the Ariana Grande Skin being one of them. This is one of the most anticipated skins in Fortnite with many constantly asking 'when does the Ariana Grande skin come out?.

When does the Ariana Grande Skin come out?

Starting from August 6, Fortnite Island is going to have some Rift Concerts with none other than an international popstar, Ariana Grande. Players have been extremely hyped about the rift tour, as Fortnite has had many great ones over the years. With the new Rift Tour, also comes all new cosmetics and skins for the players to try out. One of these skins is the most anticipated and that is the Ariana Grande skin. The Ariana Grande Skin has now been released and players can get their hands on it through the Fortnite item store.

How to get Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite?

Although a whole new range of cosmetics are arriving during this Rift Tour and many of them are available for free, Ariana Grande Skin isn't one of them. The Ariana Grande skin isn't unlockable, the players will have to basically purchase it for V bucks from the Fortnite Item Store. Many have been wondering 'how much is the Ariana Grande skin?', the answer to that is; 1500 V Bucks.

