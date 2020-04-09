ARK Easter Event 2020: How To Get Bunny Eggs And Easter Chibis In ARK?

The ARK's new Event has arrived and people are searching for answers to win and learn exciting things from this event. Many new things came in this ARK Easter Event 2020 like Bunny eggs, Easter Chibis, Bunny Oviraptor, and more. Here is a guide on the ARK Easter Event 2020.

How to Get Bunny Eggs in the ARK Easter Event 2020

The Bunny Dodo are funky coloured Dodos with bunny ears and can be located near the beach or anywhere a player has seen a Dodo spawn. A player can easily collect Bunny Eggs for crafting skins and getting the event's six new Chibis by following around Bunny Dodos and picking up eggs as soon as they leave them behind. Collect a bunch of Bunny Dodos eggs and watch the collection grow for a good farm. The ARK: Survival Evolved Eggcellent Adventure 5 revolves around Bunny Dodos and their eggs. Collect as many Bunny Eggs as you can to unlock new skins.

How to Get the Easter Chibis

Easter Chibis have become a major obsession for players around the globe in this new ARK Easter Event 2020. To unlock the Easter Chibis, all a player needs to do is place a Bunny Egg on the ground and click on "Crack Open." Whenever you collect a Chibi from the Bunny Eggs, you'll see a little message on the left side of the screen that says "ADDED: Chibi" with the name of the Chibi. The new Easter Chibi will be available in your inventory.

What about the Bunny Oviraptor?

Similar to Bunny Dodos, a play will also find Bunny Oviraptors that spawn at the same place as a traditional Oviraptor in the game. However, the Oviraptors are found rarely towards the coast of the Island. The Bunny Oviraptor spawns Festive Dino Candy to change the colour of your tames.

If you find one of the Bunny Oviraptor there are chances that it would not spawn Bunny Eggs like it used to in past iterations of Eggcellent Adventure. The Bunny Oviraptor drops Festive Dino Candy in the Eggcellent Adventure 5. Add the candies in the inventory of any one of your tames and Force Feed by pressing "E" on PC or right trigger on the console. Doing so transforms your tame into any one of these random colours. Although, just like the Bunny Dodo, the Bunny Oviraptor cannot be tamed.

Magenta

Light Green

Light Yellow

Light Orange

Light Red

Dino Light Brown

Dino Dark Brown

Yellow

Cyan

Green

Dino Medium Blue

Turquoise

Light Pink

Deep Pink

Peach

Mint

Teal

Powder Blue

Cream

ARK: Survival Evolved is available now on PC, Xbox, PS4, Switch, Mac and Linux. Eggcellent Adventure 5 is live on all main platforms. Use these methods to win the ARK Easter Event 2020 and earn cool skins on the game.

