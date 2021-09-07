Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.3.1 Update Released; Check Download Size & Minor Changes

Ubisoft has now released a new set of changes with the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update. The makers of the game have now finalised Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.1 release date as September 7, 2021, at 2 pm CEST, 8 am ET, 5 am PT, and 10 pm AEST. This has been picked up by the gaming community and they are eager to learn about the changes made to the game. Here is all the information available on the internet about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.3.1. Read more

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.3.1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.1 launches tomorrow: September 7.



💡 Game Improvements

🎁 Odin’s Blessing - Community Tattoo Contest items

⚔️ River Raids Update

📈 New Nightmare combat difficulty

📁 14GB-34GB; depending on platform #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 6, 2021

The developers have brought in several changes to the game including 3 new Rivers to the RIVER RAIDS game mode including Erriff, Berbha and Rhine. Makers also made changes to the Face 2 River Champions and the new Champions of the Faith. What the players need to do is defeat these champions and gain new weapons. A new set of rewards to River Raids have been added including Lugh's Armor and 5 weapons. The new update also made Jomsviking Hall upgradable to Level 4-5. The makers also changed Eivor to perform a devastating axe throw that targets an enemy's weak point. Ubisoft has also released the full Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.1 Patch Notes on their official website. Here is some more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.1 Download Size and the minor adjustments made to the game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.1 Patch Notes

All the patch notes have been taken from Ubisoft's official website.

Difficulty Setting Adjustments

Added Aesir (Nightmare) combat difficulty to the game.

+200% damages received

Standard damage inflicted

-40% rations heal

-38% Parry timing windows

Players will now heal according to their selected difficulty setting:

Easy & Default = 100%

Hard = 80%

Very Hard = 60%

Nightmare = 60%

Odin's Blessing – Community Tattoo Contest

Added Community Tattoo Contest items to the game

Elfydil on Twitter – Torso/Chest

OuterDesert on Instagram – Head

Le_Papillon08 on Instagram – Torso/Back

SherllyzArt on Instagram – Arms

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.3.1 patch sizes for different consoles