Assault Rifle Golf In Warzone Buffed: Here Are The Warzone Season 4 Gun Changes

In a game like Warzone, weapons are a crucial aspect of the game. Having the right weapon and knowing how to use it properly could mean death or survival for the players. Through the Warzone Season 4 update, several new weapons have been added to the game. Additionally, the whole roster of weapons in the game has gone through a series of buffs and nerfs during this update. Players wish to learn more about the Assault Rifle Golf in Warzone.

Assault Rifle Golf in Warzone

The Warzone Season 4 Gun Changes are massive, the whole collection of weapons has been subjected to buffs and nerfs and certain tweaks here and there. The Assault Rifle Golf in Modern Warfare or also known as FN Scar-17 has received a buff during this Season 4 Update. The Warzone Season 4 patch notes outlined the changes made to the Assault Rifle Golf and the developers also left a note for the change they made. Check out the changes in Assault Rifle Golf and the developer’s note below:

Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.5

Upper Torso damage multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2

We would like to avoid increasing the power level of a weapon to a point where we would need to reduce it shortly after in the following balance overhaul. With that being said, the Assault Rifle Golf (MW) may soon see another power increase in the near future, but we think an improvement to its average time-to-kill is a good place to start.

Warzone Season 4 Gun Changes

Warzone Season 4 has made the game go through massive changes. Apart from new maps, game modes, cosmetics, weapons have gone through a series of buffs and nerfs too. Warzone new guns in Season 4 include MG 82, C58, Nail Submachine Gun, Baseball Bat, OTs 9 Submachine Gun, and a Mace. The developers have made a series of changes to the Assault Rifle Golf, Submachine Gun Alpha Modern Warfare, and more. All the new weapons, how to unlock them and the weapon buffs and nerfs have been outlined in the Warzone Season 4 patch notes. Check out the gun changes in Warzone Season 4 patch notes:

Warzone New Guns in Season 4

MG 82: Light Machine Gun (Launch Week)

Obtain the MG 82 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 15 of the Season Four Battle Pass.

C58: Assault Rifle (Launch Week)

Obtain the C58 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 31 of the Season Four Battle Pass.

Nail Gun: Submachine Gun (Launch Week)

Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

Baseball Bat: Melee (Launch Week)

Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

OTs 9: Submachine Gun (In-Season)

Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

Mace: Melee (In-Season)

Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store

CR-56 AMAX (MW)

Upper Torso Damage multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1

Warzone Season 4 Weapon Changes

Groza (BOCW)

Minimum Damage increased from 18 to 23

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.2

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

Maximum Damage range decreased by 12%

XM4 (BOCW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.5

AMP63 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage increased from 30 to 33

Second Damage range increased by 14.3%

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

Extremities Damage Multipliers increased from .9 to 1

Head Damage Multiplier decreased from 1.4 to 1.3

Ballistic Knife (BOCW)

Projectile Velocity increased by 25%

Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.3

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.23

Move Speed increased by 1.3%

Streetsweeper (BOCW)

Maximum Damage range decreased by 24%

Second Damage range decreased by 18%

Third Damage range decreased by 7%

Move Speed decreased by 1%

Sniper Rifle Charlie (BOCW)

Bullet Velocity increased by 7.7%

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.25

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.15

Swiss K31 (BOCW)

Base Optic functionality improved

Base Reticle updated

Submachine Gun Alpha Modern Warfare

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

Maximum Damage range increased by 10%

Bullfrog (BOCW)

Ironsights ADS position adjusted

These changes should allow for better ADS visibility without optics.

KSP 45 (BOCW)

Maximum damage range increased by 16.6%

Extremities multipliers increased from .9 to 1

Milano 821 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage increased from 34 to 36

Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 30

Maximum Damage range increased by 23%

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

Extremities Damage Multipliers increased from .9 to 1

Submachine Gun Echo (MW)

Maximum Damage increased from 34 to 35

Extremities Damage Multipliers increased from .9 to 1

DMR 14 (BOCW)

Recoil magnitude decreased

IMAGE: TREYARCH TWITTER