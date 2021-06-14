Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora Release Date: Know More About The Upcoming Ubisoft Release

Ubisoft is one of the most popular video game companies that has been behind some of the most popular releases of the gaming community. They have recently announced the new game called Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora at their event that happened at E3. This has been the talk of the gaming community and thus the players are extremely curious about the same. To help these players, here is all the information required to know about the Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora release date. Read more

Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora release date

The makers of Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora have now confirmed the release of the game during the popular gaming event, E3. There is a lot more information left to be released about the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora game franchise, however, this has been marked as the first release of four new Avatar sequels that will be releasing in 2022. This is exciting as the movie, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is also scheduled to be released in the same year.

The makers are going to release this game for devices like PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia. This game was released as a part of the E3 2021 showcase. The makers have also released the first trailer for the game and it gives the players an insight into Pandora, which looks arguably even more stunning than the way it was showcased in the 2009 film. The trailer shows Avatar Frontiers of Pandora gameplay and it certaily proves that the makers have paid utter attention to the detailing of items like peculiar creatures and even the thriving flora and fauna in the game.

Play as a Na’vi in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, in a new, standalone story. #AvatarFrontiers pic.twitter.com/43HimNV8f6 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) June 12, 2021

More about E3 event

The E3 event also brought in a number of other details about some other upcoming games. Square Enix and developer Eidos-Montreal have officially announced Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game to be launched. This game is basically an all-new video game featuring the Marvel characters set to release for consoles like the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC later this year. The exact release date for this game has been set for October 26th. According to the game’s developers, the title showcases the iconic and popular Guardians team including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot. The game is based on this team trying to make a living out in space and face all the unintentionally caused major problems of their own. Apart from this, a lot of other games have also been announced. Look at the E3 highlights to know more about some upcoming releases of this year.

