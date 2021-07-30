B.ARK Trailer Launched On YouTube; Available On Steam For PC And Nintendo Switch

B.ARK is a retro Shoot 'em up style game developed by Tic Toc Games. While it was shown in a Nintendo Showcase in 2020, it has been launched for Nintendo Switch portable gaming console and PC on July 29, 2021. B.ARK will be available via Steam and costs Rs. 279 for the Windows version. The side-scrolling shooter blends arcade gameplay with a rather cartoonish storyline, where pets fight an evil alien force. Keep reading to know more about the game.

B.ARK trailer launched on YouTube

While the game was launched on July 29, 2021, a video titled 'B.ARK - Launch Trailer - NIntendo Switch' was uploaded on YouTube on July 30, 2021. The trailer begins with a fish-faced anchor reading news in a newsroom like setup. While the quick intro tells about the evolution of fishes, it soon jumps into showcasing the gameplay's most intense play points. Apparently, the storyline revolves around pet animals that suit up to fight against evil alien spaceships that have overrun the Earth.

There are multiple characters in the game, each with a unique weapon-firing style

The characters revealed in the trailer are Barker, Felicity, Marv and Lucio. Each character seems to have a different weapon, which has a unique firing rate and range, ranging from unidirectional to multi-directional bullets. The characters also have the ability to hit the enemy with a powerful Fusion combo. Players can play solo or team up in the co-op mode. When playing in multiplayer mode, teammates play together to defeat an alien boss.

The game is available via Steam for both PC and Nintendo Switch

The design of the game, which is majorly based on a hand-drawn art theme is appealing. The environments or arenas are highly detailed, accompanied by heroic music that adds fuel to the fight. B.ARk is now available on Steam, for Nintendo Switch and PC. On Steam, B.ARK for WIndows has been priced at Rs. 279, after a 20% initial discount. The game on Nintendo Switch has been priced at $7.99, down from a price of $9.99. The developers of the game have delivered hits like Adventures of Pip.