Baby Dogecoin Price Prediction 2021: Will Baby Dogecoin Go To The Moon, Worth Investing?

The Tesla Chief Elon Musk recently tweeted about Baby Doge which is a Dogecoin spinoff. After the announcements, the value of the cryptocurrency increased double since then.

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021

Musk tweeted by using the lyrics of a viral baby shark song from the previous year and refer that The lyrics to Baby Doge.

He tweeted “Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,” by taking the reference to the known song “Baby Shark” which was produced by Pinkfong a South Korean Company popular social media challenge previously.

After Musk's announcement, #babydoge is trending on Twitter and the price has surged to 98 percent nearly.

No positive responses come for Musk's tweet. A lot of crypto investors criticized Musk’s tweet mentioning that Tesla Chief manipulated the crypto market.

What is Baby Doge?

Dogecoin creator partnered with Shiba Inu dog from the time for the concept of Cryptocurrency. Doge associates with the Shibu Inu dog and now we have a Baby Doge. Baby Doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction.

Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with an integrated smart staking system built in so more baby doge are being added to your wallet. Simply Love, pet, and watch your baby doge grow,” a description on CoinMarketCap reads.

At the time of writing the market cap of Baby Doge is $0.2 billion which is only found a few months ago. As a joke, Dogecoin was created but now #babydoge goes on viral day by day on Twitter.

As of now, there is no information on whether the coin will supply to the market or not. We have to wait to see whether the coin has a bright future or not.

Baby Doge wanted to impress his father by increasing the transaction speeds and with his adorableness. Though the future is unclear and nothing can be said for sure