'Back 4 Blood' Closed Beta Gets 100K Concurrent Players; See How To Register To Access

Back 4 Blood has gained a lot of popularity after the developers confirmed it to be the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead. Left 4 Dead is one of the most classic releases that is still enjoyed by thousands of gamers. The makers are trying to build some interest around Back 4 Blood by releasing unseen content about the game. Currently, they have released a new Back 4 Blood closed beta which got a positive response from the gamers. Players are trying to learn more about this upcoming multiplayer first-person shooter title from Turtle Rock Studios. Here is all the information on the internet about the Back 4 Blood closed beta version.

Back 4 Blood closed beta gets 100K, concurrent users, during the weekend

According to a story from SteamDB, the Back 4 Blood closed beta version managed to bring in 100K concurrent users during this weekend on Steam. This is certainly great news for Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive. This week the beta version was only out for selective users. But this weekend, Turtle Rock Studios is planning to release a Back 4 Blood access pass for all the players to beta test their game. Thus try out this multiplayer online shooting game yourself by signing up for the Beta. It will be available on Turtle Rock Studio’s official website. The players can also check their social media handles for any updates about the Back 4 Blood Beta registration.

Back 4 Blood PC Requirements

The players have also been trying to learn about the Back 4 Blood PC requirements. This is mostly to know about the specification that will be required to run the game seamlessly. Turtle Rock Studios has released this specification on their official website already. But you can also check out Back 4 Blood PC requirements right here. Read more

Minimum System Requirements

CPU : Intel Core i5-8500 /AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8 GB RAM

GPU / Video Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 / AMD Radeon RX 480

Storage : TBC

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Pixel Shader: 5.1

Vertex Shader: 5.1

Free Disk Space: 25 GB

Dedicated Video RAM: 4096 MB

Recommended System Requirements