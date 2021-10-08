Back 4 Blood Oficial PC Requirements Released: Minimum And Recommended Specs

Turtle Rock Studios’s upcoming Back 4 Blood release is just days away and makers have already started releasing a lot of important information about the game. The makers have just released the official Back 4 Blood PC System Requirements and the users are curious to learn more about it. Back 4 Blood Release Date has been set as October 12 and it is important to follow these PC requirements before its release. Apart from this, the game’s spiritual predecessor, Left 4 Dead was known for its high-end graphics that required a powerful system to play. The makers have released similar requirements for the 2021 survival video game to deliver gaming with a 4K and 60fps resolution display. Here is a full list of Back 4 Blood PC System Requirements released online.

Looking to slay in 4K? Prep your gear and show the Ridden who's boss! #Back4Blood https://t.co/1q90YaKRzP pic.twitter.com/OfW9b32O8W — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) October 7, 2021

Back 4 Blood PC System Requirements

1080p, 60fps on Low Quality Settings

CPU - Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.4 GHz)

GPU - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570

RAM - 8 GB

Storage - 40 GB

1080p, 60fps on High Quality Settings

CPU - Intel Core i5-8400 (2.8 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 7 1800X (3.6 GHz)

GPU - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 590

RAM - 12 GB

Storage - 40 GB

1440p, 60fps on Epic Quality Settings

CPU - Intel Core i7-8700K (3.70 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (3.70 GHz)

GPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 OR AMD Radeon VII

RAM - 16 GB

Storage - 40 GB

Settings - 'Epic Quality' Settings, DLSS - Quality OR AMD FSR - Ultra Quality

4K, 60fps on Epic Quality Settings

CPU - Intel Core i7-8700K (3.70 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (3.70 GHz)

GPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OR AMD Radeon RX 6800

RAM - 16 GB

Storage - 40 GB

Settings - 'Epic Quality' Settings, DLSS - 'Quality' OR AMD FSR - 'Quality'

Users can try and play the game on devices with less processing power but there is a huge possibility that the game could run with a lag because of this.