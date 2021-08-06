There have been debates on the ban of PUBG and other online games that supposedly has an adverse effect on youngsters mind and lifestyle. Speaking on the same line Additional District Judge Naresh Kumar Laka in his letter to PM Narendra Modi has demanded the ban of Garena Free Fire and PUBG India (Battlegrounds Mobile India) in the country highlighting their bad impact on youths of the country.

In his letter, ADJ Naresh Kumar Laka wrote, "The population of the country applauded your decision in banning the infamous game PUBG Mobile, which has had a disastrous negative impact on children’s development. But, like the earlier PUBG, two comparable apps, Free Fire (Garena Free Fire – Rampage) and PUBG India (Battlegrounds Mobile India), are now having a negative impact on children".

Demanding the ban of both Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile India (now Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI), the judge, who is a father of two children, wrote in his letter that these two games are freely available on Google Play and that they need to be banned as soon as possible, praising the PM for taking steps to ban PUBG Mobile India last year.

Judge Laka stated that in China, rules have been passed limiting children’s (under the age of 18) access to video games to 90 minutes per day and only until 10 p.m., with the possibility of an extension to 180 minutes during holidays. According to Judge Laka, India must take precautions to ensure that its youngsters are not misled and children live in ‘rightful growth' environment.

PUBG ban in India

Last year, PUBG Mobile alongside hundreds of other apps were banned in India because of connections to Chinese companies. And later, PUBG Studio owned by the larger South Korean company Krafton announced that it would relaunch in the region with new features customized for Indian gamers.

In September 2020, the ban was relaunched in India with rebranded version named Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Other countries to ban PUBG

Earlier this year a similar request was reported in Bangladesh and Nepal. Recently, a Nepalese legislative assembly member urged the government to ban Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile in the country. Asha Kumari B.K. had said that the use of the internet has increased significantly, but the addiction to games like PUBG and Free Fire is worrying.

